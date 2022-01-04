ATP Cup: Russia dominates, Germany celebrates first win – Athletic Mix

Russia remains the measure of all things in Group B at the ATP Cup in Sydney.
The Davis Cup winner celebrates with a 3-0 win over Australia.
Daniil Medvedev beats Alex de Minaur 6:4, 6:2. Farmer Roman Sveolin bows Jimmy Duckworth 7:6 (6), 6:4. In the doubles, Medvedev/Saville beat local champions Peers/Saville 7:6 (7 ), 3:6, 10:6. Russia is preparing for a duel with Italy on Thursday.
Canada presents exciting conditions in Group C: The North Americans beat Great Britain 2-1. For the British, Daniel Evans got the point 6:4, 6:4 against Denis Shapovalov. Felix Auger-Aliassime defeats Cameron Norrie 7:6 (4), 6:3. Canadian doubles Auger-Aliassime/Shapovalov beat Jimmy Murray/Salibury 6:4, 6:1.
Germany wins for the first time
Meanwhile, Germany celebrates its first win in the tournament. The Davis Cup semi-final win over the United States 2-1.
Jan-Lennard Struve defeated John Isner in three sets 7:6 (7), 4:6, 7:5. Olympic Champion Alexander Zverev breaks Taylor Fritz 6:4, 6:4. US team Fritz/Esner can win the next double Against Krauetz / Potts 6:0, 6:3.
This means that the Germans, who lost 2-1 to Great Britain in the first round, had a chance to move up to Group C. Despite the defeat, the United States remained in first place due to their best 4-2, Great Britain match ratio. Because of the best direct comparison before runner-up Germany in the group. Canada is currently last due to the worst match percentage, but still has every chance of reaching the semi-finals. Great Britain will face the United States on the last day of the match, while Germany will face Canada.
In the second group, France had to surrender after the 3-0 defeat to Italy. Equipe Tricolore is the last with two defeats and has no chance of progressing. On the other hand, Italy can still dream of reaching the semi-finals with a balanced record of victory and defeat before the decisive confrontation against Russia.
Matteo Berrettini beat Ugo Humbert 6:4, 7:6 (6), Yannick Sener defeated Arthur Rindernik 6:3, 7:6 (3). Doubles decide for themselves Berrettini / Sinner 6: 3, (7) 6: 7, 10: 8 against Martin / Roger-Vasselin. The second round concluded on Tuesday with a duel between Russia and Australia.
