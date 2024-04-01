ATP 1000 Miami: Final – Sin won't let Dimitrov stop him – Sports

South Tyrolean Jannik Sinner also showed his abilities in the final in Miami and lifted his third title this year after a 6:3 and 6:1 victory over Grigor Dimitrov.

legend: Once again irresistible

Jannik Sinner also keeps everything under control in the final.

Grigor Dimitrov (ATP 12) eliminated Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals in Miami in two clear sets. However, the Bulgarian was unable to compete with Jannik Sinner in the tournament-winning match. The victorious South Tyrol team will thus replace Alcaraz as world number two in the world rankings as of Monday.

Return to the top ten despite the defeat

Defeated Grigor Dimitrov also takes a step forward in the world rankings. Thanks to his entry into the final in Miami, he rose three places to ninth place. The 32-year-old is now in the top 10 for the first time since November 2018.

The current Australian Open champion succeeded in facing Dimitrov in the fourth meeting for the third time. 6:3, 6:1 represents a largely one-sided relationship. In the second round, Sinner finally broke his opponent's resistance to make the score 3-1. Shortly afterwards he used his first match point with a backhand winner.

Dominant in all fields

The 22-year-old from San Candido Ski Resort has an impressive seasonal record of 22:1 wins. After being forced to submit to Alcaraz in the semi-finals of Indian Wells, he has already secured his third win in the tournament in 2024.

In his last 4 games in Florida's south end, Sinner has only had to give up 20 turnovers.



