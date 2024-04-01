The sports center received nearly £400,000 from Sport England for solar panels

Sport England has awarded Alton Sports Center nearly £400,000 for new solar panels to help improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.
The £390,825 grant will go towards solar panels and battery storage.
Council leader, Richard Millard (Conservative, Headley), said: “Our swimming pools and leisure centers are vital community resources and are extremely important in helping people get physically active.
“The money received from the Swimming England Support Fund is fantastic news and will improve the energy efficiency and reduce the carbon footprint of the Alton Sports Centre.”
Cllr Millard said the cash increase would help achieve the council's target of becoming net zero by 2035, as well as the goals of everyone active. The project at Alton Sports Center is expected to achieve an annual saving of 51 tons of carbon dioxide, equivalent to planting 2,355 trees.
Alton Sports Center includes two large swimming pools
The Council declared a climate emergency in July 2019 and adopted a wide-ranging climate and environment strategy in August 2020. However, the Council is currently updating its strategy and will publish a new version in early 2024.
Chris West, contracts manager at Everyone Active, said: “We are delighted that the council has been successful in the second phase of funding, and it is great news that this project will reduce the centre’s carbon footprint.
“Implementing solar panels at Alton Sports Center represents an important step towards reducing the leisure center’s carbon footprint and reducing energy costs at the same time.”
The funding grant was a joint venture from the Swimming Pool Support Fund (SPSF), managed by DCMS-run Sport England, and Lottery funding equivalent to £20 million from the National Fund.
