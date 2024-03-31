In French League 1 for Toulouse – after Nati’s first show: Ciro scores two goals – Sport

legend: It works like clockwork

Vincent Sierro was the big figure in Toulouse's victory in the twenty-seventh round.

5 days after his successful international debut against Ireland, Vincent Siero is gaining momentum in Ligue 1. In the important win over bottom club Clermont, the 28-year-old from Valais opened the scoring after just seven minutes from an errant penalty kick.

And 11 minutes before the end, the captain of the southern French national team put the lid on things with his sixth goal of the season. Thanks to this win, Toulouse is now 6 points ahead of Paragplatz with 7 rounds to go. After a 1-0 defeat at home to Brest, Lorient now has Swiss national player Yvon Mvogo in goal.



