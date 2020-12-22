Ariana Grande shares the Greek part with Dalton Gomez

Pop star, pop singer Ariana Grand She announced that she is engaged to luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez!

The 27-year-old singer has taken to Instagram to showcase her new diamond ring alongside the caption “Forever Then Some”.

After its publication, Ariana has received congratulatory messages from hundreds of fans, and her manager Scooter Brown has also sent his love to the bride.

What most people know is that Ariana Grande Butera (born June 26, 1993), better known as Ariana Grande is a famous American singer and actress.

What they don’t know is that the young pop star is of Greek descent, as revealed through her social media accounts 7 years ago.

“I just found out that my ancestors are largely of Greek descent and a part of North Africa … I thought I was Italian … who am I? My life is all a lie,” she tweeted on April 11, 2014.

I just found out that my ancestors are largely Greek and part of North Africa…. I thought I was Italian … who am I? My whole life is a lie Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 10, 2014

An observer replied: “The ancient Greek word Ariana means silver moonlight.”

I just found out that my ancestors are largely Greek and part of North Africa…. I thought I was Italian … who am I? My whole life is a lie Posted by Ariana Grand On Thursday, April 10, 2014

After researching her roots, Ariana publicly declares that she is of Italian ancestry. Specifically, it is half Abruzzo and half Sicily. Sicily and Abruzzo are two Italian states in modern Italy. Her parents are from an Italian family.

Deeper research into its roots has shown that it is half North African and half Greek, which still indicates its Italian ancestry.

In ancient times, Sicily – along with large parts of southern Italy – was known as Magna Graecia, a type of Greek province. Colonial settlements coming from the Greek peninsula and the archipelago were numerous, especially along the eastern and southern coasts.

Even today, whole and impressive cities emerge with the relics of the era – just think of Syracuse and Taormina, with their gorgeous Greek theaters, and open-air stages 1,500 and 1,700 years old, respectively.

Ariana Grand

Born in Boca Raton, Florida, Grande began her career at the age of 15 in the 2008 Broadway musical “13”.

She rose to fame for her role as Valentine’s Cat in the Nickelodeon TV series Victorious (2010-2013) and Sam & Cat (2013-2014).

Ariana Grande has won numerous awards during her career, including a Grammy Award, one British award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, nine MTV Video Music Awards, and eight Guinness World Records Awards.

Outside of music, Grande is known for her signature ponytail and outfits.

Since 2019, Grande has been the most followed woman on Instagram.