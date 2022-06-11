To DEL via Calbag and Canada

Home page Sports

Markus Katzenbach

Split

Löwen Frankfurt is looking for a coach and half a dozen great artists

There is no snow, but instead there are slides in which you can shoot discs or wooden balls instead of real bucks, after all: “It’s like medicine balls,” says John Barta, and he gets excited when he talks about work. Conditions, he discovered with representatives of the young Frankfurt Lions at the athletic arena in Galbach. “That’s what we need,” says the assistant coach of the DEL-promoted team about the sports facility his Lions recently used to lay the groundwork for new challenges starting in mid-September in first grade. German ice hockey is waiting for them – and will be re-launched in Eissporthalle am Ratsweg before the start of a classic, competitive game.

First test in August

On August 12 (7:30 pm) the legendary club and former arch-rival Adler Mannheim will attend the first Test match – four more dates: Beatheim Steelers (September 2), Schwarzenegger Wild Wings (September 4), Kölner Haien (September 9) and a dress rehearsal for the second home game (September 11) against Dresner Islowen. Arrangements are underway on the rocks and behind the scenes, and some things have already been done. For example, the licensing issue started on time, and there is every reason to be in good spirits at Lowen’s camp and hope that the appropriate yes word will come from the league by the end of June. And most of the team is already there.

The 16 champions from DEL 2 go on top with the Lions, so far three newcomers have been officially announced. “It’s important to show ourselves as climbers with positive vibes. That’s why we put so many players together,” says sports director Franz-David Fritzmeier, “now we really need some more to help with their quality.” With at least three defenders and three strikers still missing until the start of the season, the best performing players and most of them professionals without German passports will fill one of the nine possible positions in the DEL.

For all of them, changing the position of head coach after splitting from Bo Subr is like Fritzmeier laying down the need for the most important open staff issue. “The head coach must accept that we’re not Esparen Berlin or Adler Mannheim, but a club with mature structures and a lot of talent, and see it as an opportunity to offer it to him,” the sports director explains. Input can be done in this context. ” When can a coach expect acting to take place? “Of course tomorrow, but I do not mind if it takes another four weeks or more,” Fritzmeier said. “It’s important that we find the best solution.”

Bertha and fitness coach David Dupeel emphasize that the new boss is setting himself up as a team player with proven supervisors, Lasso Joginen and longtime tribesmen. Marko Suvelo, Fritzmeier himself. There is a new goalie and video coach behind Voltaire Salo. “The head coach is important, but not a one-person show,” Fritzmeier says. “The coach is often more involved in bringing the team together. However, in our situation, he has to match the coaches he wears with the team.

Training in Canada

Three-and-a-half weeks after the promotion ended with the final DEL-2 win in Ravensburg, most of the second-tier champions have since begun their long-running career – starting May 16th. “We are in an exciting exchange with every player and those who are not on the site,” Barta says. Many lions prepare for summer in their Canadian homeland and may have adjusted based on feedback according to individually designed training programs. Anyone who stays in Frankfurt trains at Calbag three days a week and Club Partner Prime Time Fitness two days a week, from whom he has been appointed as the coach for the DuPont Lions: youngsters like Marcus Fries or Constantine Vogt, and goalkeeper Bastian Kuziz. , Seven, eight players in total this time.

“We make sure to take players to Frankfurt with the maximum physique you can build in the summer,” Bertha explains. On August 1st, when things are happening in Rodzweck and the snow is ready two or three weeks earlier than usual. Old acquaintances from Mannheim will give a strong first-class forecast within two weeks.