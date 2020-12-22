Xiaomi Mi 11 launch date is confirmed, but don’t bother to set the live event

The Xiaomi Mi 11 It was one of the most anticipated phones of 2021 – we say “was” because, as it turns out, it will actually be coming in 2020.

On the Chinese social media platform WeiboXiaomi has confirmed that its Mi 11 smartphone line, the next generation of its flagship, will launch on December 28 at 7:30 PM CST (1:30 PM GMT, 8:30 AM ET, 5:30 AM ET) Pacific). This was a day before what the rumors had indicated, and months before what the February pre-launch might suggest.

The teaser display of the event was light on the details of the phone, apart from confirming its name as Xiaomi Mi 11, so we have to wait and see what the phone looks like, and how many siblings it will come with. However, if you are a big fan of technology and want to tune in to phone launch events, you might want to skip this one.

Only China at the moment

As with most, but not all, Xiaomi phones being launched, the unveiling of the Xiaomi Mi 11 is a China-only event. The text and spoken language will be in Mandarin, and region-specific information such as availability and price will only be provided to China. If you speak the language, the event makes sense to you, but if it isn’t set it can be a confusing experience.

This doesn’t mean that the phone will only be released in China – Xiaomi often hosts subsequent global launches where it reveals prices in several other currencies. We can also see which phones are coming to countries – Xiaomi tends to launch a random batch of phones in markets like the UK.

So when could this second event be? The Xiaomi Mi 10 The global launch took place six weeks after the Chinese release, so maybe we will see Xiaomi Mi 11 in late January or early February. Only time will tell.

If you really want to know what Xiaomi Mi 11 looks like, TechRadar will set the Chinese event and provide you with all the relevant information, so stay tuned on December 29th.