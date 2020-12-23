Brian Harsin appointed Auburn Head Coach

Auburn, Ala – Brian Harsen He was named the 28th football coach in Auburn’s 127-year history, director of athletics Allen Green Announced Tuesday. Harsen spent the previous seven seasons as a head coach in Boise State setting 69-19 records while winning three titles at the Mountain West Conference.

Former Boise State midfielder, assistant coach and offensive coordinator, Harsin is 76-24 as head coach – including one season in Arkansas – and has directed his programming to Paul matches each season. His impressive Boise resume saw him lead the Broncos to five seasons of 10 wins, seven consecutive times in the Championships and six MWC West Division Championships. Last season he led the show to the 5–2 mark and a trip to the MWC Championship match.

In his first season, Harsen led his university to where it rose to national prominence. The Boise State won 12-2 in 2014, winning the first Western Mountain Expedition Championship and the campaign culminating in a 38-30 victory over Arizona at the 2014 VIZIO Fiesta Bowl.

The Fiesta Bowl win was the team’s third such victory for the Broncos in the previous nine seasons. Harsen, who acted as offensive coordinator on the Fiesta Bowl’s first two victories, was part of each of the game’s three school appearances.

The team’s victory at the 2014 Mountain West Football Championship marked the first direct Boise State League title since joining the convention in 2011, and the first since 2009. He is the only graduate to have led the Broncos as a head coach in Boise State history, and Harsin has won convention championships. As a student athlete, assistant coach, and head coach.

Boise State also claimed the MW titles in 2017 and 2019, giving Harsin three in six seasons. In 2017, the Bronco crowned the championship campaign with a 38-28 victory over Oregon at the Las Vegas Powell. Bronco finished the year at 11-3 overall and ranked 22nd in both the Associated Press and polls.

The Broncos went 12-2 in 2019, setting the team’s first perfect 8-0 record at conventions since joining MW and securing their fifth school appearance ever in the Las Vegas Bowl. Boise State finished the season ranked in both AP (No. 23) and coach polls (No. 22) and was No. 19 in the Final Ranking of the College Football Playoff Poll, the third consecutive season to finish in the CFP Top 25.

In 2015, the Bronco advanced 9-4, climbing to 20th in both AP and Coaches polls. The Boise State 2015 campaign capped a 55-7 victory over Northern Illinois at the San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl, the fifth-largest margin of victory in bowling history. In 2016, Harsin led the Broncos to a record 10-3 and made an appearance in the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl.

In 2018, the Bronco wrapped the season in numbers in all three major polls – No. 23 in the AP survey, No. 24 in the coaches survey and No. 25 in the CFP Rankings. Broncos was ranked in the top 25 in each of Harsin’s six seasons, rising to number 13 on both AP and Coaches Polls in 2016, and 13th in the Coaches Poll in 2019, the highest Boise state rankings since completing eighth and sixth in each. Respectively, in 2011.

Boise State won a score of 10-3 in 2018, winning the Mountain West Attacking Player of the Year title at center-back Brett Ripan – one of 11 honors from the All-Mountain West team. Rypien concluded his career as the all-time Mountain West captain in his career 300 yards (21), completion (1,036) and passing yards (13,581). He also ranked second in league history in both victories through the midfielder (37) and career attempts (1619), and tied for second place in career relegation passes (90).

Curtis Weaver was named Player of the Year in a row three times in a row at the Broncos Championship in 2019, following the Rypien nod in 2018 and the Leighton Vander Esch Award for Player of the Year in 2017. Weaver established the MW career sack record (34.0) at Only three seasons before he announced an early draft of the National Football League, as he extended the Broncos streak for years in a row with early participant selection. Boise State now has seven consecutive seasons like this, one of only nine schools in the country to boast of this distinction. The list also includes Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida, Pennsylvania State University, Stanford and Washington.

Defensive ending DeMarcus Lawrence (2014) started the streak, followed by comeback Jay Ajayi (2015), full-back Kamalei Correa (2016), backward Jeremy McNichols (2017), full-back Leighton Vander Esch (2018), back-Alexander Matteson (2019) and Weaver.

Vander Esch was a first-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys after he gave up his last season of eligibility. In the junior season, Vander Esch was selected for the second All-Pro team by Associated Press.

The Broncos have won no fewer than 10 matches in five of Harsin’s six seasons, giving Boise State 17 since joining what is now known as Football Bowl Subdivision in 1996. It is second only to Ohio during that period.

The Broncos’ six appearances in a row under Harsin lead the school to streak 18, tied for number five in the country.

For his efforts in 2014, Harsen was named one of the finalists for the Paul “Bear Bryant” National Coach of the Year Award, the Eddie Robinson Award for National Coach of the Year, and the Dodd Award, which is awarded annually by Bobby Dodd, National Coach of the Year. Corporation. He was also named the nation’s best coach in the first year by the American Football Writers Association.

Harsen was appointed head coach on December 11, 2013. Graduated from Capital High School in Boise, he played quarterback for Bronco from 1995-99. After graduating from Boise with a degree in Business Administration, Harsen trained backs and recipients in Eastern Oregon in 2000.

Bronco’s former letterwinner began his coaching career at Boise State as a graduate assistant in 2001, before taking on his cramped duties as a full-time assistant coach from 2002-05. When Chris Petersen was appointed head coach in 2006, Harsen assumed the role of offensive coordinator and center coach.

Harsen was Peterson’s offensive coordinator for five of his eight seasons as head coach (2006–10) and was selected as a finalist for the 2009 Brooks Prize, which is awarded annually to the nation’s best assistant coach. Boise State went 61-5 during his tenure as Attack Coordinator.

With Harsin on the staff, Boise State won 11 conference championships.

After the 2010 season, Harsen went to Texas, where he served as Joint Offensive Coordinator from 2011-12. While with Longhorns, Harsin helped guide the rise of a crime that ranked 88th in scoring before he reached number 24 nationally in 2012 (36.1).

Harsen then got his first coaching opportunity in Arkansas in 2013, which earned a stake in the Sun Belt Conference and anchorage at the GoDaddy.com Bowl that season.

Harsin and his wife Kiss have two daughters, Devin Lynn and Dane Mycena, and a son, Davis.

Auburn Head Coach Brian Harsen

“I am so excited and humbled to have the opportunity to be in a place like Auburn University. I knew it would take a special opportunity to get me out of Boise and Auburn, which is precisely the opportunity to compete at the highest level for one of the greatest programs in college football. I have an enormous amount of respect for coaches. And the players are in the Southeastern Conference, but I am willing to help build a foundation in Auburn where we can constantly compete for championships. I want our show to make Auburn proud on and off the field with continued distinction. I’m so grateful for that Allen Green And Dr. Gog for this opportunity. Kes and our kids can’t wait to meet the Auburn family and get to work! War eagle!

Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Green

“We are delighted to welcome Coach Harsen to the Auburn family. He is a proven winner and his record speaks for itself. I like Coach Harsen with his detailed plan to lead Auburn to continually competing for championships at the Southeastern Conference. I am grateful to General. Burgess, Quentin Riggins and every member of our advisory committee for their commitment to Auburn throughout We look forward to welcoming Brian, Kees and their children to the Meadows to introduce them to the Auburn family. “

Auburn chief Jay Gog

We want a coach who will lead our team to constantly compete at the highest levels and to make Auburn proud on and off the field. We both found at Coach Harsen.