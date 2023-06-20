Vivian (32) and Turk (34) Wehling are married

Vivian and Dirk met ten years ago. Now the young couple got married at Vogelsang Fort. © Jennifer Wachter

The couple has known each other for ten years: he studied in Munich, she studied in Düsseldorf. Hand asked in Canada. This is how happiness in love came to Waldrop.

1 minute Time to study

“Every mountain journey has an end – but the memory of it is unforgettable,” says a famous quote. The young couple will have fond memories of a trip to Lake Ewa in Canada.

“I already suspected that the application would come while on vacation in Canada,” says Vivian from Recklinghausen. “I never thought he would ask for my hand on top of a beautiful mountain lake.”

Although Dirk was studying in Munich at the time and Vivian in Düsseldorf, the couple believed in love and a future together. “We met ten years ago at a disco in Rennes,” says Dirk. He asks her if he can take a picture of her and his group of boys and invites her out for a beer.

The couple now resides in Waldrop

“I found her so likable that I postponed my return trip to Munich. I had to meet her again before then,” said Duttelner. “It took me two dates to fall in love,” says Vivian.

Three years later, the couple moved into their first shared apartment in Oer-Erkenschwick. “We get along well and support each other as much as we can,” says the customer service employee.

“He drags me to the top of every mountain and we manage everything in everyday life because we always support each other and pursue common goals.” The couple now lives in Waldrop and Dirk has his own dental practice in Dayton.