Driver Grades GB Canada: Best grade for Alban

Max Verstappen will break many records this year. Definitely the most hits and points in a season. Probably the best grade point average is one. The world champion also finished 10th again in Montreal. In rainy qualifying, Max went 1.3 seconds faster than second best.

As in Monte Carlo and Barcelona, ​​the Dutchman led the race from start to finish. He now leads 224 laps without a break. But the enemy is approaching. Because upgrades for Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari are starting to take effect. If the gap closes, Verstappen can show that he can handle the pressure as well.

Alonso has three problems

With Verstappen’s following, it’s not good enough for 10th grade. Fernando Alonso felt strong enough to annoy Verstappen. But the Spaniard had to retreat. A poor start, hard tires towards the end and a technical issue that turned into a false caution weighed on the pace. With a gap of 9.5 seconds at the end, Alonso was closer to Red Bull than ever before.

Lewis Hamilton also sees light at the end of the tunnel. Third place on the anti-Mercedes track is proof that things are on the upswing, and the upgrade is the basis for a better time. Hamilton started the third race a bit faster as he chased down Alonso. He was already up to 1.4 seconds when his former arch-rival pulled away again. Hamilton’s tires were flat again.



©Red Bull

Max Verstappen takes back-to-back firsts.

Driver Ratings Canadian GP 2023

Here is an overview of the driver standards for the Canadian GP. As usual, you can find individual reviews for 20 pilots in the gallery.

Max Verstappen – Grade: 10/10 Fernando Alonso – Grade: 09/10 Lewis Hamilton – Grade: 09/10 Charles Leclerc – Grade: 08/10 Carlos Sainz – Grade: 07/10 Sergio Perez – Grade: 03/10 Alex Alban-Rating: 10/10 Esteban Ocon – Rating: 08/10 Lance Ula – Grade: 07/10 Valtteri Bottas – Grade: 08/10 Oscar Piastre – Grade: 07/10 Pierre Casely – Grade: 06/10 Lando Norris – Grade: 07/10 Yuki Tsunoda – Douri Grade: 07/10 Nico Hulkenberg – Grade: 07/10 Guanyu Zhou – Grade: 04/10 Kevin Magnussen – Grade: 06/10 Nyck de Vries – Grade: 05/10 George Russell – Grade: 06/10 Logan Sargent – Grade: 05/10

