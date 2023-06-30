Chairman of China, Ukraine and Migration Commission

President of the European Commission Ursula van der Leyen EU Heads of State and Government also welcome the fact that they are adopting a new approach towards China: “de-risking, not de-engagement” – i.e. reducing the risk of disengagement. Van der Leyen presented this reorientation in a keynote speech at the end of March, and promoted it at a summit in Brussels. This is linked to the fact that partners outside the European Union, such as the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, also support the concept.

Ukraine: Last weekend’s Wagner riots in Russia showed deep cracks in Putin’s system. Van der Leyen anticipates the aftershocks. Supporting Ukraine together in terms of military capabilities or financial support is now critical. The head of the commission also thinks that the role of the private Wagner army in Africa will change in view of the current events surrounding the Wagner boss Prigozhin.

Migration: Van der Leyen referred to the recent tragedy in the Mediterranean Sea, which shows once again how ruthless smugglers and traffickers are. The chairman of the commission made three statements at the summit: Securing external borders is best. Better fight smugglers and human traffickers. Invest in the stability of third countries and ensure legal and safe migration routes.

On the sidelines of the summit, the Commission Chairman also met Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner. Then he tweeted about someone Good exchange About the challenges facing Europe.

