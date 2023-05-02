Apple released iOS 16.4.1(a) with delivery issue





Apple has released emergency updates for iPhone, iPad and Mac. However, as things stand at the moment, the delivery is causing problems. Many users encounter an error message when trying to install the update.



Apple just released iOS 16.4.1(a). The addition in parentheses indicates that this is a building update that brings important security updates.

These types of updates are called Rapid Security Response, or RSR for short, and are designed to provide quick security fixes. Apple hasn’t widely used RSRs yet – they refer to out-of-system updates that are rolled out for known security holes and vulnerabilities.

By the way, it is still not clear what security problems are involved this time. The delivery is currently defective. If you try to start the update manually and click on Download and Install in Settings, you will get a message that Apple is currently unable to verify the security measure. In addition, it incorrectly shows that there is no internet connection. These error messages seem to be widespread.

In the release notes for this update, Apple only explains the basics about quick security measures, but doesn’t provide any details about specific vulnerabilities. Some users are speculating that this update that was supposed to be a test delivery went awry.

iOS 16.4.1 (a) Release Notes This update includes important bug fixes and security improvements for your iPhone, including the following: This quick security fix includes important security fixes and is recommended for all users. For more information about the security aspects of Apple software updates, visit this site: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201224.

How to get iOS 16.4.1 (a)

Distribution takes place as an over-the-air (OTA) update, depending on user settings, either at a predetermined time or directly when available.

You can also use iTunes with a PC to update and connect your iOS device there. If you want to receive the update as soon as possible and don’t want to wait for the automatic installation, you can search for the software update in Settings and install it directly. To do this, go to Settings / General / Software Update. iOS update is displayed there, you can directly start downloading and installing it. This usually gives you the update faster than waiting for the update notification or opting for the automatic function.

In addition to the update for the iPhone, Apple also released iPadOS 16.4.1 (a) and MacOS Ventura 13.3.1 (a). All versions have the same download problems.

Addition 8.50 p.m.: This is why the update is delayed for many users: As a general rule, the Rapid Security Response update should initially only be distributed to a small percentage of all users (5 percent). The distribution is then gradually expanded over 48 hours if there are no problems. Something went wrong with this amazing distribution – many users were offered the update even though they were not in the top 5 percent.

