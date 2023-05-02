Pre-order Tears of the Kingdom – Buy all versions of Nintendo Switch

in the game Gaming news

from: Noah Struthoff

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is about to be released and you can pre-order the newest installment of Zelda. We show you the available versions.

Tokyo – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be the newest installment of Zelda for Nintendo Switch and will be released soon. And now you can pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch. This way you get the game delivered to your home by Nintendo right after release and you can start playing on time. We’ll show you all pre-order options at a glance and introduce previously known versions.

Pre-order Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Buy the Nintendo Switch game here

What versions are there? The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom comes in two versions

Standard edition

Collector’s Edition

You can pre-order Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Standard Edition here: The New Zelda game can be pre-ordered from all regular retailers – here are the main providers of the Standard Edition:

You can pre-order Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition here: Pre-order Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition – All distributors at a glance

Pre-order Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Buy all versions of Nintendo Switch. © Nintendo (montage)

When does Zelda: Kingdom’s Tears release? The game will be released on May 12, 2023. So you just have to be patient for a few days. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be pre-ordered without any problems.

