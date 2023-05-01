Tech

A new naming scheme has been introduced with Meteor Lake

May 1, 2023
Gilbert Cox

from Sven Baudouin
Starting with the introduction of the “Meteor Lake” generation, formerly known as the Core i 14000 series, Intel completely changed the naming of its Core processors and removed the hitherto always used “i” from the model designation. Its place is taken by “Ultra”.

After the first entries in the benchmark database for the real-time strategy game Ashes of the Singularity left no doubts, today Intel has officially confirmed that the entry for the upcoming “Meteor Lake” generation Core processors will also be a reorientation of the well-known naming. The model name “Core i” is a thing of the past.

