A new naming scheme has been introduced with Meteor Lake

Starting with the introduction of the “Meteor Lake” generation, formerly known as the Core i 14000 series, Intel completely changed the naming of its Core processors and removed the hitherto always used “i” from the model designation. Its place is taken by “Ultra”.
After the first entries in the benchmark database for the real-time strategy game Ashes of the Singularity left no doubts, today Intel has officially confirmed that the entry for the upcoming “Meteor Lake” generation Core processors will also be a reorientation of the well-known naming. The model name “Core i” is a thing of the past.
Core Ultra replaces Core i starting with Meteor Lake
After the Ashes of Singularity benchmark database was previously anonymous Intel Core Ultra 5 1003H Revealed, Intel could not avoid officially confirming the creation of the new name. The reorientation will be completed with the launch of the next generation Meteor Lake processors, previously traded as the “Core i 14000 series”. A Twitter user was the first to point out the relevant entries @employee.
Shortly thereafter, Bernard Fernandez, a press spokesman for Intel, confirmed that the company would change its name when introducing the next generation of processors, but without elaborating.
Core → Core 2 → Core i → Core Ultra
The new product design will follow the Core Ultra Core (2006-2007), Core 2 (2006-2008), and most recently the Core i (2008-2023) through the year and will be organized as follows:
- Core i3 → Core Ultra 3
- Core i5 → Core Ultra 5
- Core i7 → Core Ultra 7
- Core i9 → Core Ultra 9
The traditional Pentium and Celeron designations are supposed to disappear more and more in the future anyway. However, Intel will only officially announce more details about the new naming with the release of the next generation. In desktop, Intel will take a two-pronged approach and surround Meteor Lake with Arrow Lake from 2024. While the former will only deliver up to 65W, the latter will start with power losses of 125W and more.
