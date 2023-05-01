A new naming scheme has been introduced with Meteor Lake

After the first entries in the benchmark database for the real-time strategy game Ashes of the Singularity left no doubts, today Intel has officially confirmed that the entry for the upcoming “Meteor Lake” generation Core processors will also be a reorientation of the well-known naming. The model name “Core i” is a thing of the past.

Also popular with PCGH readers: Intel Core i-14000: Meteor Lake only appears as an i5 with 65 watts in the desktop and mixes 5, 6, 7 and 22nm The appearance of the Core i 14000 series in the form of Meteor Lake is eagerly awaited, as Intel breaks new ground in many respects.

Core Ultra replaces Core i starting with Meteor Lake

After the Ashes of Singularity benchmark database was previously anonymous Intel Core Ultra 5 1003H Revealed, Intel could not avoid officially confirming the creation of the new name. The reorientation will be completed with the launch of the next generation Meteor Lake processors, previously traded as the “Core i 14000 series”. A Twitter user was the first to point out the relevant entries @employee.

















Intel Core Ultra 5 1003H

Source: screenshot (PCGH)





Shortly thereafter, Bernard Fernandez, a press spokesman for Intel, confirmed that the company would change its name when introducing the next generation of processors, but without elaborating.

Recommended editorial content Here you will find external content from [PLATTFORM] . To protect your personal data, external integrations are displayed only if you confirm by clicking “Load all external content”: Download all external content I consent to external content being displayed to me. Thus personal data is transferred to third party platforms. Read more about our privacy policy.

Core → Core 2 → Core i → Core Ultra

The new product design will follow the Core Ultra Core (2006-2007), Core 2 (2006-2008), and most recently the Core i (2008-2023) through the year and will be organized as follows:

Core i3 → Core Ultra 3

Core i5 → Core Ultra 5

Core i7 → Core Ultra 7

Core i9 → Core Ultra 9

The traditional Pentium and Celeron designations are supposed to disappear more and more in the future anyway. However, Intel will only officially announce more details about the new naming with the release of the next generation. In desktop, Intel will take a two-pronged approach and surround Meteor Lake with Arrow Lake from 2024. While the former will only deliver up to 65W, the latter will start with power losses of 125W and more.

Also popular with PCGH readers: Intel Core with L4 cache: Meteor Lake is supposed to boost both the CPU and GPU with its “Adamantine” cache. After Linux patches previously confirmed the return of the L4 cache in the Core i series, a patent from Intel provides more details.

Your opinion is asked!

How do you feel about that? The editorial team at PCGH welcomes your well-intentioned opinion in the comments on this story. To comment, you must be logged into PCGH.de or the Extreme forum. If you do not have an account yet, you can register here Registration without obligation.



