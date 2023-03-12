Apple has launched its own classical music app

With Apple Music Classical, Apple wants to provide customers with classical music from the end of March. The app can already be pre-ordered on the App Store.

However, the app can only be downloaded by Apple Music subscribers with iOS 15.4 or later. The software comes at no additional cost. The app will also be available for Android soon, but no exact date has been set yet.

Apple promised “the world’s largest catalog of classical music” in a press release. There are said to be more than five million records – including “thousands of exclusive albums”. According to Apple, there are also hundreds of curated playlists. For this purpose, “work is done with the most important classical artists and the most prestigious institutions of classical music in the world”.

Apple doesn’t just advertise a ton of classic music. The tech giant also praised the sound quality. The audio quality must be high fidelity and lossless, and the values ​​must reach a sampling rate of 192 kHz and a resolution of 24 bits.

Individual works are also available in immersive 3D. According to Apple, the number of such registrations is also in the thousands.

Search for tracks in Apple Music Classical is tailored to the needs of classical music fans. Unlike other genres, listeners are very interested in private recordings, in orchestras, conductors or soloists. To ensure good searches, Apple promises “full and accurate metadata” for each work.

In addition, there are editorial notes on the artists, such as biographies or descriptions of important works. As a visual stimulus, exclusive images of classical composers have been created via iMac.

Apple acquired streaming service Primephonic in 2021, which also specializes in classical music. So a classic offshoot of Apple Music was to be expected.