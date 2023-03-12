Forspoken not living up to expectations The reviews were “difficult” • JPGAMES.DE

Square Enix has released a brief summarizing the results on the publisher’s recent game releases. the PDF Focuses on the financial results for the first through third quarters of the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

Not a friendly record

In the report, Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda acknowledged that several “small and medium-sized titles” released during the current fiscal year fell short of the company’s expectations.

Particularly at the end of 2022, Square Enix released several (RPG) titles. from record duet fieldAnd Ocean Star: Divine Power And Harvestellaabove Ogre Tactics: Reborn And Dragon Quest Treasuresuntil Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion And Valkyrie Elysium.

Matsuda did not specifically mention the numbers for which the headline fell short of expectations. But he devotes himself to what has been published recently Facebook And he has good and bad news:

The ratings of FORSPOKEN, which we released on January 24, 2023, were tough. However, the game also received positive feedback for its action features – including parkour and combat abilities, which will improve our development opportunities for other games in the future. However, sales were weak, and while the performance of new titles with release dates in February and March will be the key factor, we see significant downside risks to our 2023/3 earnings.

Not the rosiest record for Luminous Productions’ first and last game. As it was recently announced, the studio will soon be integrated with Square Enix. But before that, you want to implement feedback from fans. Yosuke Matsuda is also leaving the presidency – his successor is likely to be Takashi Kiryu.

Photos: Forspoken, Square EnixLuminous Productions