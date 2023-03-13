It is a universal machine. Kepler, art and cosmic bodies

03/16 – 09/10/2023 | Iris Foundation, Munich

Entry date: 03/13/2023

Attila Csörgő Image without title Gyo╠êrgy Darabos

Cosmic potatoes and mysterious melons, attractive organs and sensory spheres. The new exhibition at the ERES Foundation reaches for the stars and revolves around a fixed point with contemporary artistic stances, photographs and historical documents: the astronomer and mathematician Johannes Kepler (1571-1630).

With Attila Ksurgo, Bjorn Dahlem, Olafur Eliasson, Tolu Hasani, Alija Quad, Bertrand Lamarche, Monica C. Locasio, Sigmar Polk, Wendelin Bressel, Merlene Stadler

Astrophysical images from the 16th to the 21st century such as the mystery of the scientist Johannes Kepler, his dream of the moon and images from the James Webb telescope.

project

It is the Machine of the World is an artistic homage to the great Renaissance scientist, penetrating the vastness of the universe and giving individual situations space to interpret scientific findings with the power of imagination and innovation.

Thus, Attila Csurgo’s synthesis can be read as a reinterpretation of Kepler’s pioneering “world machine” (1596), a construct based on the five Platonic solids that attempts to estimate the number and size of the planets known at the time. Explain the orbital characteristics around the sun. Sigmar Polk makes a funny comment about the “universal machine”. Is his or Wendelin Pressl’s “device” likely to be subject to the new Kepler cosmology? This is based on a divine building plan based on mathematical laws and assumes that the universe is like a clockwork and therefore predictable. While Alicja Kwade’s contribution is reminiscent of Kepler as the “gauge of the heavens,” whose calculations of Mars’ orbit showed it not circular but elliptical, Olafur Eliasson’s elegant space studies are intellectually intertwined with “magnetic force.” According to Kepler, it keeps the planets in their orbits around the sun. On the other hand, Bertrand Lamarche’s sculpture emphasizes the incomprehensibility of the fantastic space and draws the viewer with an almost magical allure.

Throughout his life, Johannes Kepler tried to decipher the mysteries of the universe. His research revolutionized astronomy and paved the way for modern science. His writings such as Mysterium Cosmographicum – Weltheimnis (1596), Astronomia Nova – Neue Astronomie (1609) or Harmonices Mundi – Weltharmonik (1619) are among the most important scientific publications ever – with discoveries such as Kepler’s Three Laws, not least of which space travel has benefited today.

Iris Foundation, Munich

Romer Street 15

80801 Munich

www.eres-stiftung.de

He presses

Catalogs / media on the topic:

Attila Csurgo