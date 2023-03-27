Apple has begun rolling out macOS 13.3 with the Freeform upgrade and Pro Calibrator for the Apple Studio Display

Who owns an Apple Studio Display (About 1,619 euros on Amazon) Update the display firmware to version 16.4 after installing macOS 13.3 via the connected Mac’s System Preferences under General -> Software Update. This gives users access to the “Pro Display Calibrator”, which makes it easy to recalibrate the monitor’s colors. Aside from that, the update mainly contains minor improvements and bug fixes, as the full release notes show:

This update includes new emoji and other improvements, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.

21 new emoji like animals, hand gestures and objects are now available through emoji keyboard.

Freeform’s Remove Background option automatically crops a subject in your photo.

Photos extends the functionality of the Duplicate Album to also detect duplicate photos and videos in your shared iCloud Photo Library.

Visual Search is now available in Austria and Switzerland.

Added transliteration support for Gujarati, Punjabi and Urdu keyboards.

Added new keyboard layouts for Choctaw, Chickasaw, Akan, Hausa, and Yoruba languages.

The Accessibility setting allows videos to automatically darken when flashing or flashing lights are detected.

VoiceOver is supported for Maps in the Weather app.

Fixed an issue where trackpad gestures were sometimes unresponsive.

Fixes an issue where purchase requests from children did not appear on the guardian device.

Fixed an issue where VoiceOver would sometimes become unresponsive after using the Finder.

Some features may not be available in all regions or on all Apple devices.

For more information about the security aspects of this update, see: support.apple.com/kb/HT201222;