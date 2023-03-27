Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors now available in Fortnite – Samsung UK Newsroom

Broadcasting live on Twitch invites you on a tour of discovery in the Odyssey Universe. Samsung’s Odyssey Universe is a game universe created from the classic Battle Royale game Fortnite. The new maps are inspired by the Samsung Odyssey series gaming monitors that are specially designed to meet the needs and requirements of the gaming community.

“We are excited to bring a customized gaming experience to one of the most popular games in the world with Odyssey Universe,” said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “We are constantly working on new generations of the Odyssey series and aim to raise awareness of our gaming screens with exciting new experiences and events.”

Fortnite Odyssey Universe inspired by Samsung gaming monitors. The new map is divided into five maps, ranging from the Ark level, derived from the Samsung Odyssey Ark’s 55-inch curved screen.1even G9 Maps2G83G74 and G65. These represent the different Odyssey model series. Each level has its own mission with a variety of tasks to complete.

Twitch Livestream debut in the Odyssey Universe

To kick off the Odyssey Universe, two of the most popular streamers on Twitch premiered the new cards: SypherPK (6.4 million followers) and NickEh30 (4.4 million followers). They started on 23 March at 09:00 on The official Samsung Odyssey Twitch channel Fortnite battle bus. Together, the two introduced the gameplay of the new map and reported on Samsung exclusives for the Odyssey game monitors.

Universe Odyssey Sweepstakes

Through March 29, other than the map’s exciting gameplay, there’s another reason to jump into the world of Odyssey. Fortnite players can take part in a virtual scavenger hunt to explore the Odyssey Universe map. The task here is to discover the hidden answers of the Odyssey Universe contest. This can be then Odyssey Universe event website Sent to enter the Samsung Gaming Monitor Sweepstakes. The winners will be announced on March 30 at 14:00 on the Samsung Odyssey Twitch channel.

For more information on the Odyssey Universe and sweepstakes details, visit Odyssey Universe event website. Fortnite fans can get ready for the launch of the Odyssey Universe here and catch up on special promotions6.

