science

Ankylosaurs were more diverse than previously thought

June 16, 2023
Faye Stephens

About 125 million years ago, a dinosaur armed with spikes walked around what was once the Mediterranean climate of the British Isles of Wight. Along with the ankylosaur, a new type of armored dinosaur has now been described from the island on the southern coast of Great Britain. Vectipelta Bareti They date to the early Cretaceous period and are distinguished from other ankylosaurs in the region by differences in cervical and dorsal vertebrae, pelvic structure and more blade-shaped spines, The research team reports in the “Journal of Systematic Paleontology”. The remains were already excavated in the 1990s.

