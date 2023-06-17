Potsdam: The Long Night of Science

pothole. Potsdam is the city of science – but what exactly is being researched here? This year, the “Long Night of Science” on Saturday, June 17th will once again provide answers to this question. A total of 60 science institutions in Potsdam and Berlin open their doors between 5pm and midnight, inviting you to take a look behind the scenes. In Potsdam, the four facilities on Telegrafenberg will be present on a comprehensive programme. The entire program can be found online at www.langenachtderwissenschaften.de/programm.

Tickets cost €14, concessions €9. Children under six enter for free, and there are discounts for students (€5), families of up to five people (€27), groups of five (€59 total) and late-night visitors from 10pm ( 6 euros). Regular tickets, concession and family tickets can be purchased at the box office, all other tickets must be paid for Purchased online Available at www.langenachtderwissenschaften.de/visit/tickets.

program at the Alfred Wegener Institute Helmholtz Center for Polar and Marine Research

The research center of the Alfred Wegener Institute Helmholtz Center for Polar and Marine Research will be present with Potsdam, among others, with an information platform on 20 years of Franco-German research in the Arctic in Svalbard (17:00 to 00:30).

The hands-on experience includes crafts, specifically game corn pollen (5pm-11pm).

Program at Geoforschungszentrum (GFZ) Potsdam

There is a wide variety of events at Telefgrafenberg. Visitors can learn more about the program at a public information stand on the site. Children also get their research diploma there.

Geoforschungszentrum (GFZ) on Telegrafenberg is presented with a variety of shows in Long Night of Science – here’s a small selection. You can find the entire program here here.

to LEGO brick fans There is a game show for the possibility of reproduction through metadata. Suitable for 12-99 years old. Times: 6:30 PM to 7:15 PM; 8.30pm to 9.15pm; 10:30 pm to 11:15 pm

Strange place names in brandenburg – They are the focus of another campaign. Do you know Brandenburg? In this campaign, visitors can take a quiz to learn the names of places they never thought existed in Brandenburg. They will also discover all about apprenticeships to become a surveyor and geomatics technician, as well as study opportunities in geographic information science and further qualification in public service (from 5pm to midnight).

Weather and climate in painting – what can we learn from it? Another GFZ lecture given by the diplomat who met Franz Osing raises this question. It is about Dutch landscape painting of the 17th century, which shows the European world in the Little Ice Age. The Impressionists exposed themselves to outdoor weather. The result will be examined in more detail at the lecture (9:30 pm to 10:15 pm).

At work “digging in the depths” Kids and adults can dig up their own core specimen and take it home. The venue is the Albert Einstein Science Park in Telegrafenberg (from 5 pm to midnight).

GFZ also provides information on this topic.The age of mineral resources and geological stratigraphy of Germany.” Here, too, there is something special to take away (from 5 pm to midnight).

Another information stand from the GFZ deals with this topic Earth’s magnetic field and the SWARM mission. Small experiments are used to show the physical properties of the Earth’s magnetic field (from 5 pm to midnight).

Visitors can also look forward to the GFZ Effects of dendrochronology Make – A tool for decoding past climate and environmental changes. You can take and date your wood samples (from 5pm to midnight).

Practical experience at GFZ is about Detective work in the Arctic. Here children and adults learn the stories that molecular genetic discoveries from ancient permafrost or lake sediments tell us about long-ago changes in vegetation. Under the guidance, DNA is isolated from the fruit using simple household means, in order to immerse themselves in the world of researchers (from 5 pm to 12:30 am ()).

Explained and presented in GFZ Scientific Use of drones, aircraft and satellites on Remote Sensing of the Earth and the Environment (from 5 pm to midnight).

In the GFZ School Laboratory Equipped with a microscope and magnifying glass, children can take a closer look at the fossils with the experts, making impressions of the fossils and examining what the microfossils tell us about their habitat and climate (from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.).

Program at the Leibniz Institute for Astrophysics Potsdam (AIP)

Demonstrates the Leibniz Institute for Astrophysics in Potsdam Big breaker. In the historic dome of the Great Refractor, those interested can admire one of the largest lens telescopes in the world. There are lectures and atmospheric music. The place is the Great Refractor on Albert-Einstein-Straße.

to Solar Energy Research at Einstein Tower is the subject of another guided tour at AIP. Built between 1919 and 1924 according to plans by architect Erich Mendelssohn and renovated last year, the Einstein Tower is not just an architectural masterpiece. The tower was built to demonstrate the redshift of spectral lines across the sun’s gravitational field, which was predicted in Einstein’s theory of relativity – the tower is still used for scientific purposes today. On this day there is a rare opportunity to look into the Einstein Tower laboratory (from 5 pm to 11 pm).

Program at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK)

The Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) on Telegrafenberg A31 also offers a wide variety of activities – here is a small selection. Guests are also offered tasty snacks there, as well as beer and wine (from 5 pm to 11:30 pm).

Why did the dinosaurs become extinct? This question is the subject of a children’s lecture by climate researcher Georg Wollner (5-5:30 p.m.).

gives PIK An insight into the work of caves. Scientists show different stalactites and how climatic information can be obtained from them and even allow stalactites to grow. Children can experience caves and test their knowledge of caves (from 5 pm to 11:30 pm).

the Climate influences in Germany It is the subject of another information platform. It concerns questions such as: What should individual regions in Germany expect if the climate continues to warm? Where should farming adapt, and where can you go swimming more often? An online tool provides a snapshot of potential futures contracts.

This is also offered The Copernicus Ariadne Project – The common denominator through the energy transition. This is about exchange. With the help of virtual tools and graphics on climate protection measures in the electricity and transportation sectors, scientists are willing to discuss with visitors and exchange opinions (from 5 pm to 11:30 pm).

