science

Obesity: When the brain is hard to feed

June 16, 2023
Faye Stephens

Once the body digests high-energy food, it sends signals to certain areas of the brain and releases dopamine – a hormone responsible for our feeling of happiness: our body rewards us with a pleasant feeling. At the same time, activity decreases in the area of ​​the brain that motivates us to eat. However, a team led by Merrill Sirli of the University Hospital Amsterdam showed that obese people are generally less motivated by eating than people of normal weight. This has an effect on eating behavior: in order to receive the same level of reward, those affected must consume more nutrients.

See also  Lack of sleep increases the risk of MS, especially in the group

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.