Android 12 widget was introduced before launch

To love Notify us before releasing the first developer previewOne of the big new features in Android 12 is its advanced customization features. Although these new options did not appear in the first developer preview, a smart developer managed to give us our first look at the new theme tool for Android 12.

We announced last month that Google was working on this new detailed theme system, which can be manually or automatically tweaked depending on your wallpaper. Android developer Kdrag0n Share some screenshots on Twitter It shows the last option.

In the screenshot below, where it has been manually activated in Developer Preview 1, the new Android Themes tool selects 12 colors from the background image and adjusts the system, from quick settings and notifications to buttons and slides in the settings menu. ”This new tool is codenamed” monet ” Kdrag0n, It works “fine” in the first developer preview version.

Durch eigene Recherchen haben Dylan Roussel und Kyle Bradshaw herausgefunden, dass einige der Dateien, von denen das “Einkommen” für ihre volle Funktionalität abhängen würde, noch nicht in Android e 12 Developer Preview 1 vorhanden surnes was windh, behind the scenes. To activate it (we haven’t been able to activate it ourselves yet).

At the moment, it is not entirely clear when Google will launch the “Monet” customization tool for Android 12 for users. However, given its release in recent years during the Android 12 beta, it makes more sense. This year’s schedule This version will be released sometime in May.

Dylan Russell And the Kyle Bradshaw Contribute to this article.

More about Android 12:

FTC: We use affiliate links to generate income. More.

You can find more news on 9to5Google YouTube: