A Fortnite leak reveals the strangest crossover game yet

new It is an electronic game The leak revealed the strangest crossover game so far. Fortnite bypass everyone these days. From Marvel and Star Wars to NFL and God of WarEpic Games has made great strides in crossovers. There have been some strange things about it, but nothing is stranger than Peter Griffin. That’s right, according to a new leak, A. It is an electronic game x A man who loves family life Crossover is apparently in the works.

This is strange, of course, for a variety of reasons. For one It is an electronic game It is often advertised to children. A man who loves family life Not much for kids. Nor is this the middle of the first decade of the twenty-first century. Whereas F.Emily Jay It’s still running and isn’t nearly as popular as it used to be. However, it appears that Epic Games plans to include Peter Griffin in the game, which means that you may soon have a host of Batman, Ninja, Master Chief and Peter Griffin. And if that mental picture didn’t reveal how weird the video games are, or at least how It is an electronic game I have it, then I do not know what will be.

The leak itself stands in the way of a new effort to correct the data the new Street Fighter Image Added. So far, datamine hasn’t revealed the skin yet, but it pulls the envelope tissue underneath:

Jay Collab’s family soon? Eyes This mysterious tissue has been deciphered with Street Fighter Cosmetics (via: Include a Tweet) pic.twitter.com/pmHRd3fjgE HYPEX (HYPEX) February 21, 2021

Now there are only two explanations for this in-game presence. The first is what the above speculation suggests: Peter Griffin is coming It is an electronic game. The only possible explanation is that someone at Epic Games is having a little fun, chasing creators and fans.

At the time of writing, Epic Games has not commented in any way about this leak. If this changes, we'll make sure to update the story with what it has to say.