Anderi Liga: “FC Basel currently has a better goalkeeper than Bayern”

Andheri League “FC Basel currently has a better goalkeeper than Bayern.” The current episode of the ‘Anderi Liga’ sports podcast revolves around, among other things, Toulant, Granit Xhaka, the Swiss national team and the bizarre transfer whirlpool of the past week – and not just at Bayern Munich. published 7 September 2023, at 09:35

Big topic in the latest episode of the Anderi Liga podcast: the classic match between Basel and FCZ. com. freshfocus 20 Minutes Sport Director Tobias Federman and NZZ football journalist Fabian Roche also talk about other topics. 20 minutes / Matthias Speicher For example, the Swiss national team is a problem. com. freshfocus

The final episode of Anderi Liga is coming.

It’s about the national team, FC Basel, but also international football.

Big topic: Transfers at Bayern and Dortmund.

Podcasters from “Anderi Liga” have been traveling or travelling. NZZ football journalist Fabian Roche was in Monaco last week as a member of the jury in the ‘European Footballer of the Year’ election. 20 Minutes sporting director Tobias Federman will travel with the Swiss national team to Kosovo in the next few days. Roach tells how the meetings were with the winners Erling Haaland and Aitana Bonmatti as well as with Monaco coach Adi Hutter. The two discuss other topics about…

…A turbulent classic between FC Basel and FC Zurich

As always, when Basel and Zurich meet, things get heated at St. Jakob-Park on Sunday (2:2). “Great game,” Roach and Federman say. The podcast also discusses the role of Toulant Xhaka, who returned to the field for the first time after his long suspension. Roche criticizes the behavior of Xhaka, who wore a fans’ T-shirt after the match, which shows Xhaka headbutting Zurich’s Nikola Katic from the spring. “It was stupid,” Roach says. “He’s not a role model.” Federman does not see things from this perspective, but points out that the shirt campaign contradicts Xhaka’s remorseful statements in previous interviews. He also finds it surprising how Bayern fans have already fallen in love with one or two of their new signings.

…the Swiss national team

The leagues are currently on an international break. The Swiss team will compete in the European Championship qualifiers on Saturday in Kosovo and next Tuesday in Sion against Andorra. “I have big question marks, as Switzerland currently does not have any players in the squad who play full-back at the club – also regarding the European Championship,” says Federman. It also suggests an interesting candidate. And once again he waxes lyrical about captain Granit Xhaka: “He surpasses everything, it’s great football cinema.” The podcasters also discuss the players who could still be in the squad for the European Championship in the coming months – from Filip Ugrenic to Haris Tabakovic.

…Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund events

Bayern Munich did not cover themselves in glory at the end of the transfer window. Roach believes it is “very embarrassing” that Bayern are no longer able to sign the players they want. The team is tight now, but its staff is excellent. If coach Thomas Tuchel and top player Joshua Kimmich work well together, things could go very well. “In my case, Kimmich will play as a right-back,” Roche says. Meanwhile, Federman sees problems in the goalkeeper position as Manuel Neuer is still injured for an unknown period: “The current squad is at the level of the second Bundesliga.” It goes even better with another thesis: “FC Basel currently has a better goalkeeper than Bayern.”

The tree is already burning at Borussia Dortmund after a poor start to the season. “I don’t see any development or ideas for playing under coach Edin Terzic, and I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a change in coach soon,” says Roche. Federman also criticizes Terzic and names Ralph Hasenhuttl and Oliver Glasner as potential successors – because the squad and bank account are too weak for Nagelsmann. Despite all the criticism, he also says: “I think Niklas Volkrug is a perfect fit for Dortmund.”

All this and other exciting topics will be discussed in Episode 76 of “Anderi Liga” with Tobias Federman and Fabian Roach – now on all popular streaming platforms.

With daily update, you can stay up to date with your favorite topics and never miss any news about current global events.

Get the most important things, short and concise, straight to your inbox every day.

(flute) View comments