American Football: Frankfurt hopeful for NFL matches | hessenschau.de

The NFL also wants to play seasonal matches in Germany in the coming years. Now the Americans are looking for a suitable place for her. Frankfurt is already beginning to take its stand.

American football goes to Germany. This has been evident since Wednesday. The NFL has announced that it will hold regular season games in Germany in the future. Rumor has it that the NFL will stop in Germany for the first time in 2022.

“We are very excited to develop our German fan base,” said Brett Gosper, NFL President for Great Britain and Europe. It’s time to find a partner who can play the NFL game by the usual standard. German football fans are thrilled, but since then they have naturally asked themselves a pivotal question: in which German city can stars like Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes be seen?

Frankfurt sparkles with football traditions

Munich and Berlin are the favorites in world football, but nothing has been decided yet. When asked by hr-sport, at least the city of Frankfurt expressed general interest. “I would be very happy if we could welcome the NFL with their football as a guest at Frankfurt Sports City,” says Head of Sports Markus Frank (CDU). “We will build on the football tradition that many Frankfurters will fondly remember.”

In the 1990s and 2000s, the Frankfurt Galaxy was one of the most popular teams in the World League and later the NFL. Next Sunday (20 June) the Galactics will make their debut in the newly formed European Football League (EFL). The capital on the Main is familiar to American sports – and it’s proven that you can fill a Waldstadion.

Are there problems in space?

The problem may be that the square in the Frankfurt City Forest isn’t big enough for Americans. More than 80,000 football fans gathered at London’s Wembley Stadium for the 2018 FIFA Guest House. A number currently exceeding Frankfurt’s capacity limit (48,500 seats).

“First of all, it is important to clarify the conditions of the framework and the requirements that must be met for an application,” says athletic director Frank. In the coming days, the NFL and Eintracht Frankfurt Stadion GmbH will be sharing thoughts on exactly these questions. Only then will the city decide whether an application as a future NFL site makes sense at all. Football fans in Frankfurt keep their fingers crossed.