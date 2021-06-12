Munich people are committed to soccer in the United States

4 hours ago

Munich In New York, Bayern Munich had its first office outside Munich. The top of the Empire State Building is now lit red in honor of the historic 2019/20 season, in which Bayern won six titles and committed to developing football in the United States.







© Emma Howells/USAF via www.imago-images.de





The top of the Empire State Building glows red in honor of the Bavaria. 11.06.2021 Photo: Emma Howells/USAF via www.imago-images.de



The top of the Empire State Building in New York is lit up red in honor of Bayern Munich. The German champions scored on Thursday. The Manhattan skyscraper lit up red on Wednesday evening. The historic 2019/20 season recognized Bayern Munich with six titles and the club’s commitment to developing football in the United States.

“New York was our first office outside of Munich and we immediately felt at home,” said the Munich board member. “Since then, we have always worked to expand our fan base, create mutually beneficial partnerships and support the growth of football in America.” Internationalization, Jörg Walker.