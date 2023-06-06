French Open: Men’s Tour – Ron wins after 4 hours of roller coaster ride – Zverevovereign – Sport

Top 10 players

Holger Rohn (DEN/ATP 6) see Francisco Sirondolo (ARG/ATP 23) 7:6 (7:3), 3:6, 6:4, 1:6, 7:6 (10:7)

Casper Rod (NOR/ATP 4) s. Nicolas Jarry (CHI/ATP 35) 7:6 (7:3), 7:5, 7:5

Experienced a rollercoaster of emotions Holger Ron In the nearly four-hour thriller opposite Francisco Serundolo. The strong sentence was followed by a grace period, so that there was a decision-making process. There the Dane broke to 5:4 and was still two points away from winning at 30:30 before he had to accept an immediate re-break. In the champions’ tiebreaker, Ron suddenly trailed 3:5 before managing to turn the tide to reach his second straight quarter-final at Roland Garros. “It was so much fun,” Ron said excitedly. “Moments like this last forever.” Now it comes to the Scandinavian duel with Casper Road.

legend: Allow yourself to step away from the atmosphere

Holger Ron.

Finalist last year Casper Road He celebrated with a three-set victory over Geneva winner Nicolas Jarry in the last 16. The Norwegian also managed to take revenge after losing to the Chilean in Geneva. Rudd had to fight a lot in the 3:20 hours, but he kept the upper hand in the crucial camel situations. In the second set, he made up the deficit break and made the decisive break in the second and third rounds to bring it to 6: 5. So it comes to a repeat of last year’s Paris quarter-finals between Roud and Ron. At that time, the Norwegian prevailed in 4 sets. Head to head driving 4:1.

Zverev with a sovereign performance

Show strong performance Alexander Zverev (ATP 27) in the night session. The German defeated Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (ATP 29) in 2:17 hours 6:1, 6:4, 6:3 and, after a long period of injury, took the next step back to the top of the world.

Last year’s semi-finalist now meets the surprising Argentine man Thomas Martin Echeverry (ATP 49), who won his round 16 7: 6 (10: 8), 6: 0, 6: 1 against the Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka (ATP 33). For 23-year-old Echeverri, this is the first match in the main quarterfinals, before that he had not yet passed the second round in 5 attempts.