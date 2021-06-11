FC Bayern news: The Empire State Building lights up in red for FCB | football news

Honours for FC Bayern Munich in New York: In recognition of the club’s historic 2019/20 season and its commitment to developing football in the United States, the Empire State Building shone red on Wednesday.

“It was a great honor to see one of the most iconic buildings in the world glow red for FC Bayern Munich to honor our success on the pitch with our historic season, as well as our work off the pitch,” said Jörg Wacker, CEO of Bayern Munich. Internationalization and strategy of Bayern Munich.

Big honor for the German record champions in New York: in homage to the historic 2019/20 season of # Bayern Munich And his commitment to developing football in the United States, the Empire State Building lit up red last night! ✨🔴 – 🏆 Mister 🏆 (FCBayern) June 10, 2021

Furthermore: “New York was our first office outside of Munich and we immediately felt at home. Since then we have always worked to expand our fan base, create mutually beneficial partnerships and support the growth of football in America,” said Walker, who was present at the event. lighting.

In the 2019/20 season, the record champions won six titles: the German Championship, the DFB Cup, the UEFA Champions League, the German League Cup, the European Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. Bayern Munich is one of only two teams to achieve this.

