Amazing results with the Ryzen SMT repair and our CPU conclusion

Yes, it’s our fault. We even bothered CD Projekt Red to note that AMD processors with more than six cores suffer from a performance deficit. We succeeded in this primarily thanks to the PCGH community, which eagerly implemented the benchmarks on their own computers, but also through benchmarks from other communities in German-speaking countries. The problem is explained succinctly for anyone hearing this for the first time: Shortly after the release of Cyberpunk 2077, users on Reddit noticed that AMD Ryzen processors were not delivering their performance on the road. It soon became clear that the SMT threads were not being used correctly, while Intel processors did not have this problem. You can find the Reddit post from 2020 hereincluding old but still valid instructions on how to work around this issue (first comment).

On December 19, 2020, CD Projekt Red released Hotfix 1.05, which was intended to address this issue. It ensures optimal use of standard cores/threads for quad- and six-core AMD Ryzen processors. Eight-core, twelve-core, and 16-core processors, on the other hand, remain unchanged and behave “as intended,” according to CDPR. This change was implemented in collaboration with AMD and is based on testing on both sides showing that the performance improvement only occurs on CPUs with six or fewer cores. The problem was born that everything with eight or more cores now had to be done without SMT threads. But now it’s over!

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: AMD SMT Repair

So that you can understand the values, we will now explain to you how the AMD patch works in the Cyberpunk 2.0 update. If you have installed a Ryzen processor, a new option will appear in the options menu under Gameplay called AMD Simultaneous Multithreading (SMT) Technology on me. This option is available for previous works automatically According to the developer, this recognizes optimal performance in most situations. Maybe the game uses a database, and after querying the installed CPU, learns whether or not it makes sense to process SMT threads. Toggle the option in, AMD-SMT is used at all times. Run the function Out of place, SMT threads are not processed. This happens regardless of whether you have already turned SMT on (in UEFI!) or turned it off. Of course, the game can only handle SMT threads if they exist. However, every Ryzen CPU with SMT operation works on the above.

















For most players, the automatic setting is the easiest. However, experienced users who know exactly which CPU they have installed can get more performance through manual setup. Our recommendation is based on the benchmarks available to us: auto for 6-core Ryzen, on for eight and twelve cores, and off for 16 cores. It’s best to test the functionality yourself, and don’t forget to reboot between switches.

Although this function was actually only designed for octa-core computers, we tested it with all the basic differences – and were surprised. On a 6-core Ryzen 5 7600, switch from Out of place on in For a 27 percent higher frame rate per second. The auto setup in the game sees it the same way, with all logical processors being handled correctly. Testing with an octa-core Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor shows the full extent of idle performance that users could only discover with an unofficial fix before Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.0. If you turn on AMD SMT in the options menu, you can be sure of getting a 45% higher frame rate percent. This is huge and much more than was the case before (see AMD’s own profile). The automatic setting sees it the same way, but with the addition of 38 percent, it makes a slightly smaller profit than the manually forced option.

The situation is similar with the twelve-core Ryzen 9 7900X: but the jumps here are much smaller. However, you can expect an FPS increase of around seven percent if you run the game on all logical cores. Finally, with a 16-core system, the differences are difficult to measure. Here the calculation seems to work better without SMT threads. It’s worth a try, depending on the CPU you’re using. By the way, this option is not available in the menu with the Intel processor, as the first does not suffer from the problem. We would like to take this opportunity to thank CD Projekt Red for listening to the comments of PCGH, forum users and other communities.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: Conclusion from all CPU measurements

CPU tester David Ney is thrilled, how could he be otherwise, with this amazing preview of Cyberpunk 2077. Regardless of whether you’ve just started the 2.0 update or are already planning your third playthrough, time has never been better. time ago. To Night City now. In terms of CPU benchmarks, the conclusion is simple: you should use at least six cores (with SMT) if you want to enjoy Night City with fairly smooth ray tracing. This could also be the Core i7-8700K or the venerable Ryzen 5 3600, which you can use to lure you out of reserve with fast RAM. However, a reasonable octa-core processor would be better, as the percentages or frame times would also be correct for a smooth gaming experience. We recommend AMD Ryzen processor users to take a look at the SMT option in the main menu. Intel CPU users don’t need this, as the Red Engine can achieve the best performance on its own.

Are you already in Night City? Or will this be your first foray, supported by Update 2.0? As always, we welcome your informed opinion in the form of a comment on this article. Graphics card benchmarks are waiting for you tomorrow, you can look forward to them. We thank you for your interest and PCGH wishes you a good night of playing in Night City.



