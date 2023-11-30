TimeSplitters Studio expected to close in time for Christmas – Timesplitters 4

Advance this month mentioned We know that TimeSplitters 4 was in trouble again, as it looked like Embracer and its subsidiary Plaion were considering shutting down the Free Radical Design studio as part of a major restructuring of the former company. And in a particularly bad gift for employees, it looks like this could happen just in time for Christmas.

Towards the sources VGC Suppose a letter is sent to the company stating that Free Radical Design will in fact be closing on December 11th. Lars Janssen, Vice President of Global Studios and Talent at Plaion, wrote:

“As we move through the consultation process and face the potential closure of Free Radical Design on 11 December 2023, I would like to express my gratitude for your commitment and the fantastic work you have done and continue to do.

“This is a challenging time for all of us, but especially for you, and our focus is on supporting you as best we can during this transition period.”

TimeSplitters 3 (TimeSplitters: Future Perfect) was released in 2005 and ever since then people have been asking for a new game in the series. But Free Radical Design has had a pretty bumpy ride, as it switched to Crytek UK in 2009, merged with Dambuster Studios in 2014, and switched back to Free Radical Design in 2021 to work on TimeSplitters 4.

But it doesn’t look like the game will happen this time, and we’re afraid this might be the last chance for at least some of the original crew to do it. We really hope that everything works out for the best for everyone involved.