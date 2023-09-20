Assassin’s Creed: Mirage: this is what the system requirements look like

Recently, the release date of Assassin’s Creed: Mirage was brought forward. Two weeks before publication, the final PC system requirements were announced.

The time will come in about two weeks, because the new Assassin’s Creed: Mirage game will be available from October 5, 2023 and will return to the roots of the series – earlier than originally planned after the release date was brought forward. If you want to play on PC, now you have to deal with the system requirements. It has now been published in its final form by Ubisoft.

Compared to the last part Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, it is worth noting that you need a more powerful computer than before. Mirage will also be the first Assassin’s Creed game to require an SSD as a hard drive and no longer allow the use of a classic hard drive. The game can eventually be played on one of these devices, but Ubisoft won’t offer any fixes for PCs that don’t have an SSD.

Ubisoft is following the path of other AAA titles these days. For example, Starfield also started on PC with SSD requirements. CD Projekt RED also updated the system requirements for the already released Cyberpunk 2077 game and confirmed that it will end support for hard drives.

Compared to Valhalla, the minimum memory requirements remain the same at 8GB, but otherwise the requirements are higher across the board. At least 2GB of GPU VRAM is required. As for the CPU, you need at least a mid-range processor like the Intel i5 8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600. You can see the full requirements for the different versions in a chart.

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage will be released on October 5, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series A port for the new iPhone 15 Pro is expected to follow in early 2024.