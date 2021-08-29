Google is said to have offered Netflix a special discount on Play Store fees

Google has been accused of playing favorites in a file Treatment for Android application developers. the edge Reports new unsealed A consumer lawsuit against Google alleges that the company offered a “significant cut” to Netflix’s Play Store revenue to appease the streaming giant’s “discontent”. Netflix, Spotify, and Tinder were allegedly trying to circumvent the Play Store’s internal billing system requirements, and these deals should keep Netflix on Google’s payment platform.

Same deposit too it contains The claim that Google’s regular revenue sharing is arbitrary. Apparently, if the company claimed a 30 percent discount on Play Store purchases, it decided to compensate it with just 6 percent. Internal communications indicate that Google did not opt ​​for the 30 percent stake for any reason “other than Apple’s tradition,” according to the lawsuit.

We asked Google for comment. In a statement to the edgeA spokeswoman stressed that developers are obligated to follow the same guidelines as “all other developers” and that efforts are being made to support app manufacturers with “improved resources and investments”. Google said these initiatives are evidence of “healthy competition” in operating systems and app stores.

If the allegations were true, they wouldn’t – Google would have given Netflix a darling deal not available to other Play Store developers. The company will not be alone either. Internal emails also suggest Apple offered Netflix privileges Not available to others who use the App Store.

In any case, Google may have no choice but to change its practices. Apple recently Relax in the App Store rules As part of a proposed settlement that would even allow developers to offer customers alternative payment systems — something Google continues to block, the attorneys responsible for the pending lawsuit will determine. Between these recent discoveries and other lawsuits such as by Epi Google’s attorney general is under intense pressure to pursue Apple and make concessions to avoid more serious legal repercussions.