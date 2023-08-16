Am Hoover Expands – Record Growth: Aldi Süd expands US network to 2,400 branches

American chains Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket have announced their main focus in the southeastern United States, the company announced Wednesday. Jason Hart, Aldi’s domestic president, said the purchase supports expansion into the United States.

So far there are 2,100 branches in the US, and there should be 2,400 this year.

Handelsblatt reports that “Together, Winn-Dixie and Harvey’s Supermarket operate about 400 stores in the southern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Some of the stores will be converted to Aldi stores, while the remainder will use their existing names. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first half.” From 2024.”

According to Handelsblatt, Aldi’s US sales increased by the equivalent of 16.9 billion euros last year and it gained 1 million new customers.

The fastest growing grocer

According to calculations by real estate services company JLL, Aldi was the fastest growing grocer in the United States for the third year in a row. Thus, the company is consolidating its position as the largest grocery store in the United States of America.

The new distribution center in Loxley / Alabama will have an area of ​​52,000 square feet and should be able to supply 100 stores.