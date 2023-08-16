GoDaddy survey: Young German entrepreneurs rely on digital DIY tools

Cologne

Gen-Z in DIY mode: 59% build their own websites

Digital technologies as a guarantor of sales: websites are the driving force for 79% of all respondents

Tech-savvy entrepreneurs: Young entrepreneurs are increasingly using marketing automation tools

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the website and domain provider that helps companies around the world do business, releases the latest results from Germany’s latest survey. The knowledge gained confirms the implementation-oriented mindset of Generation Z: 59% of small business owners in this age group have independently created their website. By comparison, according to the survey, only 48% of Millennials and 48% of Gen-X entrepreneurs have designed their own websites.

Websites as a growth engine for sales in small German businesses

The survey results also reveal a clear understanding by all entrepreneurs – regardless of their age – of the potential impact a well-designed website can have on their business. 79% of respondents agree that their website has a positive impact on sales. Similarly, 38% agree that a company’s website acts as a catalyst for sales through other channels. In addition, 43% of respondents confirmed that their website allows them to reach new audiences.

When it comes to using marketing tools, Gen Z in particular shows a clear affinity for technology and automation topics: 79% of respondents in this age group use automation tools for their marketing, while Millennials are 63% and Gen-X is 40%.

Small business owners plan to invest in social media marketing

The survey also shows what marketing activities German small business owners are planning. More than half (54%) of respondents to the survey want to invest in social media advertising, while 49% of respondents prioritize switching to responsive web design. Another 47% plan to improve their search engine ranking (SEO) to increase their visibility online.

“GoDaddy’s survey shows that young entrepreneurs in Germany are very eager to lend a hand to build and grow their own businesses. GoDaddy looks forward to helping them create their future in today’s digital world by providing them with all the tools and resources German entrepreneurs need to be successful online,” explains Alexandra Andersson, Marketing Director, GoDaddy Germany.

About the survey

GoDaddy Data Observatory conducted by Advanis in March 2023 in Brazil, Colombia, Germany, India, Mexico, the Philippines, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, and the United States. Small business owners with a maximum of 50 employees were surveyed. A total of 4,682 entrepreneurs were interviewed for the study, including 480 in Germany. For more information, see https://de.godaddy.com

