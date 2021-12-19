KaDeWe Berlin gets its own “Pokemon Hub” • Nintendo Connect

While we are still sad that the Pokémon Center Online for Great Britain is also not available in Germany, a permanent Pokémon Store has now been set up in Kadewe Berlin announced. A pop-up store for Pokémon items has been set up in KaDeWe Berlin from August to October 2021. After it was announced that the testing phase was very successful, a permanent Pokémon area, approximately 40 square metres, is now being introduced in the store as part of the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon series .

There you can find official merchandise and trading card items. Product highlights include items from Jazwares, Mattel and Ravensburger. It is expected that the upcoming Pokémon video games will be shown in the new store.

“After a highly successful two-month pop-up installation at KaDeWe,” according to the official press release, “the partnership will now be permanent.” The brand new area aims to offer a “large selection of Pokémon games, licensed merchandise, and Pokémon card game products.” Toy highlights include the Jazwares range, marketed by Bot-I, which includes a collection of silver plush and action figures to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Mattel’s MEGA CONSTRUX™ collection features a special Pikachu with party hat and 25th anniversary cake. In the Ravensburger maze, players have to navigate through different paths to catch most of the hidden Pokemon as fast as they can.

We are so glad that we always make our collaboration with KaDeWe a new and exciting Pokémon region. KaDeWe is the ideal partner for our famous brand. It’s a great way to wrap up our awesome 25th anniversary, and it’s a great experience for Pokemon fans old and new to enjoy now and in the future. Matthew Gallant, Director of Licensing (EMEA) for The Pokémon Company International

We are very excited to be able to welcome Pokémon permanently to KaDeWe after a very successful pop-up this fall. Pokemon is a very distinctive and popular brand that, with its reputation for innovation and fun, fits our business perfectly and gives customers a very special reason to visit. Matthias Schneider, buyer (toys) of the KaDeWe Group

2021 was the best year for Pokémon TCG ever. According to the NPD Group, the Pokémon trading card game is by far the number one in Germany, and thanks to several innovative and attractive improvements, it has grown by 81 percent. We are glad that the wonderful TCG range of products have found such a wonderful home at KaDeWe. Till Carpentier, Regional Trading Card Game Sales Director for The Pokémon Company International

In the 40-square-meter store, whose centerpiece was a Pikachu figurine, a Pokémon trading card game was presented alongside games from Jazwares and Mattel as well as products from GB Eye and Ravensburger. You’ll also likely see Pokémon video games in the new room. The next Nintendo Switch branch will be launched Pokemon Legends: Arceus On January 28, 2022.