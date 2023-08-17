Aldi announces a massive acquisition in the USA

Aldi Süd is expanding in the United States and taking over two supermarket chains. Photo Alliance/Geisler-Fotopress | Christoph Hardt / Geisler Photos

Aldi Süd is expanding in the United States. discount buys There are supermarket chains Winn Dixie and Harveys. According to media reports, the company announced this on Wednesday. The acquisition is expected to be completed next year. Aldi Süd wants to expand its reach in the US to more than 2,400 branches by the end of 2023.

The supermarket chains are Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket, previously owned by Southeastern Grocers. Together, they operate around 400 supermarkets in the southern states of the United States.

Even before the deal, Aldi Süd had announced its desire to expand its reach in the USA. The discount company plans to expand its network with 120 new stores to a total of 2,400 this year. The acquisition of Southeastern Grocers is expected to be completed in the first half of 2024.

