North Korea plans to launch spy satellites by September at the latest

One Reuters report North Korea could launch another spy satellite in late August or early September at the latest. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is said to have made it a priority to launch it in the second half of this year after the crash of the last satellite.

Already a failed start in May

And North Korea, which declared itself a nuclear power, failed to launch a satellite for military purposes in May this year. This was supposed to be launched with a multi-stage launch vehicle, which crashed into the sea between the Korean Peninsula and China after the first stage separated. According to North Korea, the crashed spy satellite served as “a necessary counterweight to the growing US military presence.”

It is clear that the US government has condemned this action in the strongest possible terms. The National Security Council said the alleged space launch used technology directly related to North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile program. South Korea and Japan also condemned North Korea’s launch of a satellite on May 31 as a violation of United Nations resolutions that prohibit the nuclear-armed country from using long-range military missiles.

South Korean parliamentarian issued a warning

However, Kim Jong-un promised to launch another satellite into orbit soon. This promise appears to be being kept, as North Korea is scheduled to launch another spy satellite at the end of August or the beginning of September at the latest. At least, that’s what South Korean parliamentarian Yoo Sang-bum claimed Thursday, citing the country’s intelligence service.

And he reveals in detail: “If the existing deficiencies can be corrected by the ninth of September – the anniversary of the founding of the state – then the satellite will be launched on that day.”

Yu wanted to stress to Reuters that “North Korea is also preparing for military action, including the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile to protest the upcoming trilateral summit between the United States, South Korea and Japan, and joint exercises between the United States and South Korea.” Background: US President Joe Biden will hold a summit with South Korean President Yoon Sok Yul and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Camp David on Friday.