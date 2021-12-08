Koleba travels to the UK for 2 days

From December 8 to 9, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba will visit Great Britain at the invitation of British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss.

According to Ukrinform, this was announced by the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

Kuleba and Truss will hold a preparatory meeting for the Strategic Partnership Dialogue between Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

“The Strategic Partnership Dialogue is a new format in Ukraine-UK relations and will be launched under the comprehensive agreement signed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London in October 2020,” the letter said.

The parties will also discuss steps to strengthen political, trade, economic, security and defense relations between the UK and Ukraine.

Kuleba will address the issue of visa liberalization for Ukrainian citizens.

The meeting of the Strategic Partnership Dialogue will also be attended by representatives of the ministries and specialized authorities of Ukraine and the United Kingdom, who will coordinate directions for further cooperation, both at the bilateral level and within the framework of international organizations.

During the visit, Kuleba and Truss will, among other things, hold bilateral discussions on issues such as strengthening support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s aggressive actions, energy security and joint response to challenges in the broader Black Sea region.

The visit program also includes Kuleba’s speech at an event dedicated to investment opportunities in Ukraine.

Reportedly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed cooperation between the two countries in a number of areas during a meeting in New York on September 23 with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

yv