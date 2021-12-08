Ireland warns London against escalating Northern Ireland conflict with EU

EU Deputy Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and Brexit Secretary David Frost wanted to meet again on Friday in London. Britain threatens to cancel the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol if there is no agreement. The European Union has offered to significantly relax customs regulations for deliveries between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom. However, the EU insists that the European Court of Justice is the final decision-making body, as agreed in the Brexit agreement. London wants to lift this law.

The Times reported that Britain wanted to calm the situation. Accordingly, Frost Sivkovitch will make it clear that London wants to intensify the talks. The EU proposals could form the basis for a compromise, so it has been said in British government circles. Finance Minister Rishi Sunak had previously called for constructive cooperation with the European Union.

The protocol aims to avoid the difficult border between Northern Ireland and Ireland and thus new tensions in the region. However, this resulted in the establishment of a customs border in the Irish Sea. So the Northern Ireland loyalists feared a political union with Great Britain.