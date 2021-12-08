Due to the onset of winter, guests spend three days in the English pub

London. A sudden blizzard and band salute an oasis and the loudest pub in the UK. What seem like components of British Christmas comedy has become a reality and attracted a lot of media attention on the island. Because in the pub “Tan Hill Inn” in the Yorkshire Dales National Park in northern England, about 60 guests have been stuck since Friday because of the snowfall in it during the blizzard “Arwen”.

However, anyone who thinks this created a bad mood is mistaken. “The heater is on. Everything is nice and warm,” Nichola Townsend, the bar manager, said Monday, adding that the guests were “still in a good mood” and had made friends.

“Tan Hill Inn” knows snowy winters

The story ready for the film began last Friday night when a concert by the oasis tribute band Nawassis took place in the remote traditional pub. While the plentiful guests were dancing inside and roasting pints, it was still snowing outside. At some point the cars in front of the restaurant were no longer visible and it became clear: no one could leave here.

Without further ado, a mattress shop has been set up on the ground floor of the Inn. When the situation did not improve on Saturday and Sunday either, the staff adapted to the situation and kept the guests happy – with a quiz night, karaoke, board games and watching movies together. In terms of food, you don’t have to worry about snow, she said from the restaurant side. There are still plenty of supplies.

There is no escape from the “Tan Hill Inn”: For the majority of guests, this has not been a particularly big problem so far. © Quelle: The Tan Hill Inn / PA Media / dpa

Tuesday night could be the coldest of the season

It is no coincidence that the Tan Hill Inn is prepared for this situation. Because it is more than 500 meters above sea level, so there is always snow in the winter months. But this time the circumstances were unusual. Because Storm Irwin wreaked havoc in large parts of Great Britain on Friday. Many homes went out of power, hundreds of trucks broke down, trains stopped running – and in the end, even three people died.

When the storm finally subsided, temperatures dropped. Forecasts assumed Tuesday night would be the coldest of the season so far, with as low as ten degrees below zero. “Even if you live in a city, you can expect frost, ice or even snow to be scraped from your cars,” British meteorologist Tom Morgan said yesterday.

Mild winters are a thing of the past

Mild winters on the island are increasingly becoming a thing of the past. According to experts, climate change is to blame. As early as 2019, scientists from University College London (UCL) predicted that the island must be increasingly prepared for the harsh weather conditions of the winter months, with freezing temperatures and snowstorms.

This winter could be particularly cold, said Jim Dale, a meteorologist with the UK Met Office. “This snowstorm was the first of many.” The expert justifies this with a particularly mild autumn on the island. “This always leads to a balance.” But Dell also has good news: “It’s likely to snow on Christmas Day in the north of the country,” but it’s also possible that there will be a white Christmas in the rest of the country. Anyway, in the “Tan Hill Inn” you are well prepared for more snow.