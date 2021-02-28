The European Union and the United States should demand reforms from bin Salman

If the crown prince does not want to put his fate and that of his country in the hands of Beijing and Moscow, he will have to adapt to the United States and Europe politically in the future.

Investigations in the United States showed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman issued the order to kill and dismember the dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.

The entry ban to the United States on 76 Saudi citizens of the sawmill in 2018 is a clear signal of two things: The United States will not get away with the crime, but it has so far escaped the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia.

This is what human rights activists criticize. The fact that the man gets out behind the scenes unhurt is considered by many to be totally unfair. But this opinion is not entirely correct.

Because in parallel with the entry ban, the new leadership in Washington has not ignored the desert state that its predecessor Donald Trump was courting and House of Governance: instead of the $ 100 billion arms deals as under Trump, Joe Biden is reorganizing ties with an important ally. In the Middle East and a call to change course from Riyadh.

