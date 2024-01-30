Alpine skiing: Lara Gut-Bahrami wins giant slalom at Kronplatz – Swiss draws with Anya Barson

In the weather conditions, Gut-Behrami was unbeatable, especially at the bottom of the track, and in the second round she went one better with the third best time.

Robinson and Hector's attacks, which were at the same time, finally faded away.

In the absence of Mikaela Shiffrin, Gut-Behrami celebrated her 42nd World Cup win, moving her up to sixth place, joint with Parson, on the all-time list.

Now she is only ahead of her: Renate Gottschel (46), Vreni Schneider (55), Annemarie Moser-Brühl (62), Lindsey Vonn (82) and Shiffrin (95).

Gut Bahrami chases Shiffrin

With her fifth win of the season, Jot Behrami increased her lead in the discipline rankings. The 2021 world champion now has 585 points, 85 points ahead of Federica Brignone, who was only sixth in her home race in Kronplatz.

Gut Bahrami, who was well below Shiffrin in the same duel last season, is just 95 points behind the five-time World Cup winner.

Wild final metres: The Canadian falls to the end

The second round took place without German participation. Fabiana Dorigo, the only DSV player in the field, missed the decision (50/+5.00).

Women will only last a week and a half. The program's slalom and giant slalom races take place in Soldeu (Andorra) on February 10 and 11 (live and on-demand from 10:30 a.m.). Discover+ ).