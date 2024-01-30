Live broadcast of the FC Basel match in Winterthur

Live tape

Basel won 3-1 in Winterthur by a double majority thanks to a brace from Barry Round 21 of the Premier League for in-form FC Basel has a guest appearance against even more in-form FC Winterthur. In a crazy match, Basel won 3-1 and rose to eighth place.

Former Basel player Patrick Frame welcomes new Basel coach Fabio Celestini to Schützenwiese. Photo: Claudio Toma/Fresh Focus

the game:

Winterthur striker Alden Turks was injured in the first minute. Things will get worse for the home team as the match progresses. In the 13th minute, Granit Lekaj headed a long ball from Basel directly to Tierno Bari, who calmly accepted the invitation and scored his first goal in the league with Bayern. As a result, not much happened in the first half, also due to the fact that 16-year-old Marvin Akahomine showed a quiet performance on the left side of defence.

Then the second half begins violently. In just eleven minutes, both Winterthur players, Lekaj and Randy Schneider, received two yellow cards and had to shower properly early. Barry scores his second goal after a touch from substitute Romeo Bini. Substitute Loic Luthi ensured the game was getting exciting again in the 79th minute. His header struck the far corner after Renato Vega failed to engage in a header duel. Vega did better in attack in stoppage time and scored to make it 3-1 to Bayern.

The best:

He had to listen to so much criticism that he was actually hailed as a tragic hero by fans. But today he gave Basel the victory with two goals. Thierno Barry scored his first two league goals after a 915-minute drought.

This was something to talk about:

Referee Alessandro Dudic was not happy at the Schützenwiese Stadium when he gave two home team players a double warning and sent them to the bathroom just 11 minutes into the second half. However, the public whistle was not justified, because the cards were all correct and simply too clumsy from Winterthur's point of view.

statistics:

Match statistics between FC Winterthur and FC Basel. Screenshot: sfl.ch

Remaining matches:

Live tape reading: