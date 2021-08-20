Watch the Aston Villa vs Newcastle match broadcast live

All over the world you can find the channels where you can watch Aston Villa and Newcastle Live TV.

Global TV programming is shown below for local coverage (for you) on Saturdays (from 3:00 pm (UK)).

Steve Bruce and Newcastle have to recover from the sudden drop in the second half against West Ham and conceded four goals at home in 90 minutes.

Entries courtesy of LiveFootballTV:

Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Andorra RMC Sport 1

Angola DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Argentina ESPN Play Sur

Aruba Rush

Australia Optus Sport

Bahamas Rush

Bahrain beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Barbados Rush

Super Sport Football Plus ROA for boys

Bermuda spray

Bolivien ESPN Play Sur

Botswana SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Watch ESPN Brasil

British Virgin Islands RUSH

Brunei Astro Joe

Burkina Faso DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Burundi DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Kamerun SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Canada Dazen

Kap Verde SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Kaimaninseln RUSH

Central African Republic SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Tschad beIN Sports Premium 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Chile ESPN Play Sur

China iQiyi, QQ Sports Live, Migu

Colombia ESPN Play Sur

SuperSport Football Plus ROA in Comoros

Kongo DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Costa Rica Himmel HD

Ivory Coast SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Curacao Rush

Denmark Viaplay Denmark

Dschibuti beIN Sports Premium 3, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Dominica Rush

Dominican Republic Sky HD, RUSH

Ecuador ESPN Play Sur

Ä Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

El Salvador Himmel HD

Equatorial Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Eritrea SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Estonia TV3 Sport 3, TV3 Sport Open

Ethiopia DStv now

Finland Elisa Entertainment Viaplay

France RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport and direct

French Guiana RUSH

SuperSport Football Plus ROA from Gabun, DStv now

Gambia SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Ghana DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Greece Cosmote Sport 7 HD

Grenada Rush

Guadeloupe Rush

Guatemala Sky HD

Guinea DStv now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Guinea-Bissau DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Guyana Rush

Haiti Rush

Honduras Sky HD

Hong Kong 623 now Premier League 3, now a player

Indonesia Mola TV app, Mola TV, mola.tv

NUFC International TV

Iran beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Ireland BBC Radio Newcastle

Jamaica Rush

Japan DAZN

Jordan beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Kenya SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Kuwait beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Latvia TV3 Sports 3

Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Lesotho DStv now

Liberia DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Libyen beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Lithuania TV3 Sport 3

Luxembourg RMC Sport 1

iQiyi Macau

Madagascar SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Malawi DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malaysia Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go

Mali DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN1 Malta

Martinique Rush

Mauretanien beIN Sports Premium 3, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mauritius DStv Now, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Mexico Sky HD, blue to take video anywhere

Monaco RMC Sport 1

Montserrat Rush

Marokko beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Mosambik DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Namibia DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

New Zealand Spark Sport

Nicaragua Sky HD

Niger DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Nigeria SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport

Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Palestinian Territories beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Panama Hemel HD

Paraguay ESPN Play Sur

Peru ESPN Play Sur

Puertoricanischer Rush

Katar beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Russia Oko Sport

Ruanda SuperSport Football Plus ROA

St. Lucia Rush

Sao Tome and Principe SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Senegal DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Seychellen DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Sierra Leone DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Singapore Stadium 103 million (HD)

Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

South Africa SuperSport Variety 3, DStv. a program

Südsudan SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain DAZN

Sudan DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Suriname Rush

Swasiland DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Switzerland RMC Sport 1

Siren beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Tansania DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Thailand True Premier Soccer HD 3

Timor-Leste mola.tv, Mola TV

Togo SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago RUSH

Tunesien beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Turkey S Sport +

Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH

US Virgin Islands RUSH

Uganda DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

United Arab Emirates beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Radio UK BBC Newcastle

US NBCSN, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports. application

Uruguay ESPN Play Sur

Venezuela ESPN Play Sur

Vietnam K + NS

Jemen beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Sambia SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Simbabwe DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

(*If your country is not listed, you can send an email [email protected] And ask them if there is a channel showing Aston Villa vs Newcastle Live TV or if their information is incorrect in any country/channel please let them know at this email address.)