Watch the Aston Villa vs Newcastle match broadcast live

All over the world you can find the channels where you can watch Aston Villa and Newcastle Live TV.
Global TV programming is shown below for local coverage (for you) on Saturdays (from 3:00 pm (UK)).
Steve Bruce and Newcastle have to recover from the sudden drop in the second half against West Ham and conceded four goals at home in 90 minutes.
Entries courtesy of LiveFootballTV:
Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Andorra RMC Sport 1
Angola DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Argentina ESPN Play Sur
Aruba Rush
Australia Optus Sport
Bahamas Rush
Bahrain beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Barbados Rush
Super Sport Football Plus ROA for boys
Bermuda spray
Bolivien ESPN Play Sur
Botswana SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Watch ESPN Brasil
British Virgin Islands RUSH
Brunei Astro Joe
Burkina Faso DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Burundi DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Kamerun SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Canada Dazen
Kap Verde SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Kaimaninseln RUSH
Central African Republic SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Tschad beIN Sports Premium 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Chile ESPN Play Sur
China iQiyi, QQ Sports Live, Migu
Colombia ESPN Play Sur
SuperSport Football Plus ROA in Comoros
Kongo DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Costa Rica Himmel HD
Ivory Coast SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Curacao Rush
Denmark Viaplay Denmark
Dschibuti beIN Sports Premium 3, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Dominica Rush
Dominican Republic Sky HD, RUSH
Ecuador ESPN Play Sur
Ä Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
El Salvador Himmel HD
Equatorial Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Eritrea SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Estonia TV3 Sport 3, TV3 Sport Open
Ethiopia DStv now
Finland Elisa Entertainment Viaplay
France RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport and direct
French Guiana RUSH
SuperSport Football Plus ROA from Gabun, DStv now
Gambia SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Ghana DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Greece Cosmote Sport 7 HD
Grenada Rush
Guadeloupe Rush
Guatemala Sky HD
Guinea DStv now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Guinea-Bissau DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Guyana Rush
Haiti Rush
Honduras Sky HD
Hong Kong 623 now Premier League 3, now a player
Indonesia Mola TV app, Mola TV, mola.tv
NUFC International TV
Iran beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Ireland BBC Radio Newcastle
Jamaica Rush
Japan DAZN
Jordan beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Kenya SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Kuwait beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Latvia TV3 Sports 3
Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Lesotho DStv now
Liberia DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Libyen beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Lithuania TV3 Sport 3
Luxembourg RMC Sport 1
iQiyi Macau
Madagascar SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Malawi DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malaysia Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go
Mali DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN1 Malta
Martinique Rush
Mauretanien beIN Sports Premium 3, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mauritius DStv Now, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Mexico Sky HD, blue to take video anywhere
Monaco RMC Sport 1
Montserrat Rush
Marokko beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Mosambik DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Namibia DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
New Zealand Spark Sport
Nicaragua Sky HD
Niger DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Nigeria SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport
Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Palestinian Territories beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Panama Hemel HD
Paraguay ESPN Play Sur
Peru ESPN Play Sur
Puertoricanischer Rush
Katar beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Russia Oko Sport
Ruanda SuperSport Football Plus ROA
St. Lucia Rush
Sao Tome and Principe SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Senegal DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Seychellen DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Sierra Leone DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Singapore Stadium 103 million (HD)
Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
South Africa SuperSport Variety 3, DStv. a program
Südsudan SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain DAZN
Sudan DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Suriname Rush
Swasiland DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Switzerland RMC Sport 1
Siren beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Tansania DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Thailand True Premier Soccer HD 3
Timor-Leste mola.tv, Mola TV
Togo SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago RUSH
Tunesien beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Turkey S Sport +
Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH
US Virgin Islands RUSH
Uganda DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
United Arab Emirates beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Radio UK BBC Newcastle
US NBCSN, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports. application
Uruguay ESPN Play Sur
Venezuela ESPN Play Sur
Vietnam K + NS
Jemen beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Sambia SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Simbabwe DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
(*If your country is not listed, you can send an email [email protected] And ask them if there is a channel showing Aston Villa vs Newcastle Live TV or if their information is incorrect in any country/channel please let them know at this email address.)