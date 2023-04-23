All new PlayStation 5 games next year



These games are due out on PS5 in 2024 so far.

What are the upcoming PS5 games in 2024? With our slate of releases, we’re already looking ahead and taking a look at the games due out on PlayStation 5 next year.

As the year progresses, more and more games are announced for 2024. That’s why we always keep the article updated.

All PS5 games coming in February 2024

The list of all PS5 game releases will be officially released in 2024













1:04







Like A Dragon 8: The new Yakuza game brings back Ichiban and Kiryu

PS5 games that may be released in 2024 or later













0:53







Marvel’s Wolverine – The first teaser trailer for the new game from Insomniac Games

The following games do not have an official release date yet, but they will likely appear later. Therefore, we can assume that the following titles will open in 2024 at the earliest:

Unveil the PlayStation 5 highlights of 2024

The black legend













8:22







Black Legend: Wukong – 8 minutes of new gameplay cutscenes whet your appetite for graphic success

This is what it’s about: In Black Myth: Wukong we step into the shoes of the famous Monkey King, one of the most famous characters in Chinese folklore. The action-adventure game offers lightning-fast third-person battles, in which we use a long magic staff, which can also be extended if desired. Boss fights can also be found extensively in the game.

Note: The game has not been confirmed for consoles yet, which is why the release in summer 2024 can only be for PC.

Run up the Ronen River













1:42







Rise of the Ronin is a new PS5 exclusive from the creators of Nioh with a Japanese setting

This is what it’s about: Rise of the Ronin is the next PS5 exclusive from Team Ninja, best known for the Nioh series. The RPG takes place in Japan in the late 19th century and lets us swing a katana as a ronin and experience a multi-layered story according to Sony.

What are the PS5 games you are most looking forward to in 2024?