An APU with Zen 5 and RDNA 3.5 should target Nvidia’s dedicated graphics cards

Like the YouTube channel Moore’s Law is dead Now reported, there are leaked render slides from AMD, which are supposed to reveal new information and details about the entire upcoming APU lineup based on the manufacturer’s Zen 5 architecture at scale. On the one hand, it is said that it is the “Strix Point” series that has already been confirmed by AMD, and on the other hand, the flagship APU codenamed “Strix Halo” is listed for the first time.

Strix Halo is said to be attacking the Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 Max-Q

As evidenced by the slides in the video, the Strix Halo is supposed to be a “Halo product” in the truest sense of the word, with up to 16 Zen 5 processor cores and a graphics unit with 40 compute units or 2,560 shaders with an Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 Max-Q custom. The graphics unit selected for this must use a revised RDNA 3.5 architecture and also appear with 32, 24 and 20 compute units.





































It should also be a dedicated AI processor based on the XDNA architecture, which results from a collaboration with FPGA specialist Xilinx, which AMD acquired in February 2022. This is attributed to high performance of up to 40 terabytes per second (“TOPS”). like the passenger Kepler 2 Reports, Strix Halo is now referred to as “Sarlak”.

Strix Point is set to follow up on Phoenix

Whereas “Strix Halo” as the absolute flagship among Zen 5 APUs will temporarily replace the Ryzen 7045HS (“Dragon Range”) and build on the MCM (“Multi-Chiplet Module”) design, the regular smaller APUs of the “Strix point-series” are housed underneath. .

As the successor to the Ryzen 7040H (“Phoenix-H”), the Strix Halo is said to offer up to 12 Zen 5 cores and up to 16 RDNA 3.5 generation compute units. Compared to Phoenix’s APUs, the maximum number of shader units will be increased from 768 to 1,024 ALUs in the future. Unlike the Strix Halo, the Strix Point will continue to be a monolith.

Strix Halo and Strix Point by the numbers

The editors have already compiled all of the information on the slides into the table. However, these should still be treated with extreme caution and classified as hearsay.

Strix Halo strix point production TSMC N4 TSMC N4 building Multiple shiplet units congener CPU Zen 5 Zen 5 up to 16 °C / 32 tons up to 12 °C / 24 tons GPU RNA 3.5 RNA 3.5 Up to 40 currency units Up to 16 CUs Up to 2560 shaders Up to 1,024 shaders L3 cache 64 MB 24 MB storage 256-bit LPDDR5X 128-bit LPDDR5X artificial intelligence engine XDNA XDNA With up to 40 TOPS With up to 20 TOPS TPD 25 to 120 watts From 15 to 45 watts

In addition to Strix Halo (Zen 5 + RDNA 3.5) and Strix Point (Zen 5 + RDNA 3.5), two other APU series are named: Fire Range (Zen 5 + RDNA 2) and Hawk Point (Zen 4 + RDNA 3.5), which are rated The final in the portfolio is not yet entirely clear. It is also said that the flagship wants to position itself against Apple’s M series.





































AMD itself has already officially confirmed Zen 5 and RDNA 3.5 (or RDNA 3+) on its laptop roadmap. However, the manufacturer has not yet commented on the individual series or its specifications. Introduction of new APUs is expected to begin in the second half of 2024 and should continue through the fourth quarter. But nothing official in this regard either.

















AMD Notebook Roadmap – Zen 5

Source: AMD





More information on the rumors about the upcoming Zen 5 APUs can be found in this roughly 30-minute YouTube video. Moore’s Law is deadwhich also covers other topics.

