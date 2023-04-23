Horizon Forbidden West: Aloy’s sexuality has caused negative reviews for the Burning Shores downloadable content

While the recently released Burning Shores DLC for Horizon Forbidden West got a good deal from critics, user ratings on Metacritic are now plummeting.

The reason for this is again the so-called revision bombing and in this case it is mainly due to Aloy’s sexuality.

What is the problem?

At this point one Spoiler alert For what’s going on in the Burning Shores downloadable content, among others.

Burning Shores introduces new character Seyka, and as the DLC progresses it becomes clear that Seyka and Aloy are developing feelings for each other. In the end, you have the choice of letting Aloy agree, which leads to a kiss between the two, or telling Seyka that it’s not the right time for that.

This exact scene causes a certain group of people or trolls… whatever. Among other things, there is talk of a certain agenda being forced upon you again, which is clearly not true and which you will also know if you run into it. You finally have a choice.

Ratings corresponding to zero points are mixed with points of perfectly justified criticism, for example if the downloadable content doesn’t knock your socks off in terms of story or gameplay. Or if you’re not happy it’s not coming to PS4. In this regard, one should not lump all the negative reviews together, but the obvious toxic nature of many of the reviews is unfortunately very noticeable.

While the descriptive score is currently 81 based on journal tests, the user descriptive score has now dropped to less than 3.