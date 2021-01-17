Nintendo is sharing new information about the Bowser Fury mode in Super Mario 3D World

Earlier this week, Nintendo gave fans a two-minute look at the new Chariot anger An add-on in the Switch version of Super Mario 3D World. Since then, we’ve all been wondering why Camper is so crazy.

The UK site Nintendo has now revealed how it is already contaminated with a “mysterious black goo” that requires Mario and his unlikely companion (Bowser Jr.) to travel across a chain of islands in Lake Lapkat.

Together, they must gather Cat shine, harness their power and stop this “terrifying” new look from the cart.

Something bad happened to the cart. It was contaminated by a mysterious black goo, turning it into a colossal monster bent on complete destruction!

It’s up to Mario and an unexpected companion to travel across a series of islands on Lake Lapcat, collecting the mysterious Cat Shines by completing various platforming challenges, and harnessing their power to stop the terrifying Fury Bowser.

With his father changing, Bowser Jr.’s only hope is to save his father with his staunchest enemies. Driving his Koopa Clown Car, the young prince joins Mario on his quest, imitating all of his moves, helping him eliminate enemies, revealing power ups and other secrets that will help you.

Pass Joy-Con to a friend and play in a local co-op mode, where a single player controls the little tyke directly to help hunt the Cat Shines.

While playing this bonus, you’ll need to keep an eye on “Fury Sun”. When the weather changes – you better pay attention!

While searching high and low for the Cat Shines, the sinister-looking Fury Sun will slowly emerge from the lake, near the island you are currently on.

When the weather suddenly changes from sunny to windy, it is time to move on, as the Fury Bowser gets close! Once it exits the Fury Sun, it will summon meteors from the sky and shoot devastating fiery rays at you – so take shelter!

If you collect all the Cat Shines, you will be able to face a Bowser like Giga Cat Mario:

While you can wait for the destruction to end, you are not completely helpless. If you’ve collected five Cat Shines on an island, now is the time to activate the awesome power of the Giga Bell! This giant Super Bell turns Mario into Giga Cat Mario, which means he can fight the Fury Bowser in a truly gigantic conflict.

Defeat the Fury Bowser in your gigantic cat form and you’ll be brought back into the water, unlocking new islands for you to explore. Don’t spend too long celebrating your victory, because it will be back …

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury will arrive next month on February 12, 2021.