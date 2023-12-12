All about Microsoft Patch Day for Windows 10/11 in December 2023

Today is Microsoft’s last patch day of 2023, with updates for Windows 10 and Windows 11 now available. In addition to the usual security and performance improvements, Microsoft is making things easier at the end of the year.

An overview of Microsoft’s December Patch Day

Microsoft had previously announced this. Due to limited operation over the holidays and New Year’s, there was an interruption in non-safety beta releases for December 2023. Of course, you won’t miss the last monthly patch day with updates for Windows 10 and Windows 11. Updates are available now.

The group said: “Regular monthly maintenance for security and non-security inspections will resume in January 2024.” We’d also like to reiterate this point: “After February 27, 2024, there will be no more optional, non-security pre-release builds of Windows 11, version 22H2.”

Windows 11 releases for December 2023 patch day

For Windows 11, Patch Day continues in December with updates KB5033375 (22H2 and 23H2) and KB5033369 (21H2). The build numbers increase to 22621.2861/22631.2861 and 22000.2652 respectively. As expected, there is little to report on modifications. “This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system,” the developers said. In the Security Updates Guide

As always, all currently known vulnerabilities can be found.

Windows 10 releases for December 2023 patch day

Windows 10 Patch Day offers security improvements bundled with tweaks that were already distributed on November 30 as KB5032278. Side note for version 1809: The update reflects the change in name of the former Republic of Turkey, which is now officially called the Republic of Turkey.

Windows 10: Security fixes and tweaks included

